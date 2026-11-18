Sure Bet of the Day, November 18! Take the Strike and Control the Game!

England tour of Australia - Australia vs England

The 3rd ODI between England and Australia is set to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart as both the teams look to win the contest. The odds are currently in the favour of the Australian team here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Australia 1.77 Place a bet England 2.06 Place a bet

Why is Australia Still Well Backed?

Australia will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 135-run defeat in the second ODI on November 15. Their recent five-match form reads two wins and three defeats. Cooper Connolly has scored 397 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 39.7 and a strike rate of 98.51, while Mitchell Marsh has contributed 349 runs in eight matches at 43.63. With the ball, Xavier Bartlett has claimed 11 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 5.95, while Adam Zampa has also taken 10 wickets in his last 10 appearances.

England’s recent record includes two wins and three defeats in their last five matches. Ben Duckett has accumulated 604 runs in 10 matches at an average of 60.4, while Tom Banton has scored 540 runs in nine matches at an average of 60. Banton will be particularly confident after his match-winning century in the second ODI. Among the bowlers, Gus Atkinson has picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 5.19, while Liam Dawson has taken 12 wickets in five matches at an impressive economy of 4.62.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the third ODI at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, the surface is expected to provide an interesting contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers could benefit from early seam movement and swing, while batting conditions are likely to improve as the match progresses. The average first-innings score is around 267, with teams batting first enjoying a slight advantage. Pacers account for nearly 79% of wickets at this venue. Australia have the edge here

Nepal Premier League - Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gorkhas

On 18th November, 2026, the Nepal Premier League will be witnessing the Eliminator match between the Chitwan Rhinos and the Kathmandu Gorkhas at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The odds are in the favour of Kathmandu Gurkhas.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Kathmandu Gurkhas 1.85 Place a bet Chitwan Rhinos 1.98 Place a bet

Why is Kathmandu Gurkhas Still Well Backed?

For the Chitwan Rhinos, Dawid Malan and Ravi Bopara have been the leading contributors with the bat in the Nepal Premier League 2026/27. Malan has scored 149 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 49.66, including a highest score of 70. Bopara has accumulated 184 runs in five matches at an average of 46.00 and a strike rate of 126.89. Kushal Mishra has also shown his attacking ability, scoring 65 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 191.17 in three appearances. With the ball, Kushal Airee and Rijan Dhakal have been outstanding, claiming 12 wickets each. Airee has maintained an economy rate of 5.72, while Dhakal has conceded runs at 6.63 per over. Airee's best figures are 4/26.

For the Kathmandu Gorkhas, Rashid Khan and David Warner have been their most productive batters this season. Rashid has scored 186 runs in seven matches at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 141.98, including two half-centuries. Warner has contributed 127 runs in four matches at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 141.11. Karan KC has added 89 runs. In the bowling department, Jahandad Khan leads with 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.50, while Santosh Yadav has taken eight wickets at an economy of 6.29. Karan KC has also claimed eight wickets, making him another important bowling option.

Report and Final Prediction

In the upcoming Nepal Premier League clash at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, the pitch is expected to offer a competitive contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score in T20s is 162, with chasing sides winning 55% of matches. Pacers account for 62% of wickets, while spinners can also find assistance. The conditions slightly favour teams batting second. Kathmandu Gorkhas have the edge with them.