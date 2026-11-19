Sure Bet of the Day, November 19! India vs New Zealand: A Solid Bet of 1.64

Parimatch Best Odds India 1.64 Place a bet

Why is India Still Well Backed?

With India arriving after recording two consecutive defeats followed by two victories and a draw in their last five matches, the visitors will aim for a strong start to the series. KL Rahul has scored 795 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.69, while Ravindra Jadeja has contributed 596 runs in nine matches at 54.18. With the ball, Mohammed Siraj has taken 35 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 3.33. Jadeja has also claimed 31 wickets at an impressive economy of 2.92.

New Zealand have won four of their last five matches, suffering just one defeat. Devon Conway has been in excellent form, scoring 925 runs in nine matches at an average of 61.67. Rachin Ravindra has also accumulated 870 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 66.92. In the bowling department, Matt Henry has claimed 38 wickets in six matches at an economy of 2.78, while Nathan Smith has picked up 27 wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Basin Reserve has traditionally offered a balanced contest in Test cricket, batters can expect good scoring opportunities early, with the average first-innings total standing at 331. However, the surface tends to become more challenging as the match progresses, bringing bowlers into play. Scores generally decline across subsequent innings, while the final innings averages just 197. India have the advantage here