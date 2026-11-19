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Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs) - India A vs Nepal

The 4th match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars (50 Overs) is scheduled between India A and the Nepal team at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. India A have the odds in their favour.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India A 1.03 Place a bet Nepal 9.00 Place a bet

Why is India A Still Well Backed?

Led by Tilak Varma, India A will look to build on their recent performances, having won three of their last five matches. Tilak has scored 315 runs in seven matches at an average of 52.50, while Suryansh Shedge has contributed 226 runs in eight games. With the ball, Vipraj Nigam and Arshad Khan have picked up nine wickets each, making India's bowling attack a key strength.

Nepal will aim to produce a strong performance after winning four of their previous five matches. Kushal Bhurtel has scored 175 runs in six matches at an average of 35.00 and an impressive strike rate of 143.44. Ishan Pandey has also shown promise, accumulating 91 runs in two games. Sandeep Lamichhane will be Nepal's biggest bowling threat, having claimed 19 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 3.85. Lalit Rajbanshi has added eight wickets in five appearances.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the India A vs Nepal clash, the West End Park International Cricket Stadium pitch is expected to favour bowlers. Across the last 10 T20 matches, the average first-innings score is 130, with eight wickets falling per innings. Seven matches have favoured bowlers, while the par score ranges between 118 and 142. Both teams will need disciplined batting, but India A have the edge here.

Women's Big Bash League - Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

The 28th match of the Women's Big Bash League is scheduled between Adelaide Strikers Women and the Melbourne Renegades Women. Adelaide Strikers Women have the odds in their favour.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Women 1.80 Place a bet Melbourne Renegades Women 1.94 Place a bet

Why are Adelaide Strikers Women Still Well Backed?

For the Adelaide Strikers Women, the upcoming clash against Melbourne Renegades Women presents an opportunity to improve their position in the WBBL standings. The Strikers have collected six points from six matches, winning three and losing three, with a net run rate of -0.170. Laura Wolvaardt will be a key batter, having scored 365 runs in eight matches at an average of 52.14 and a strike rate of 141.47. Madeline Penna has also contributed 279 runs in 10 games. With the ball, Eleanor Larosa has claimed nine wickets in eight appearances.

For the Melbourne Renegades Women, this encounter offers a chance to move ahead of Adelaide in the points table. They have also recorded three wins and three defeats from six matches, earning six points, although their net run rate of -0.400 places them fifth. Georgia Wareham has been their standout performer, scoring 313 runs at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 149.04 in 10 matches. She has also taken 13 wickets at an economy of 6.30. Milly Illingworth has contributed 10 wickets, giving the Renegades additional bowling strength.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women clash, Adelaide Oval is expected to offer batting-friendly conditions. The average first-innings score across the last 10 T20 matches is 159, with six wickets falling per innings. Teams batting first have enjoyed better results, while the par score ranges between 147 and 171. Batters could benefit from the favourable surface, making Adelaide Strikers Women have the edge here.