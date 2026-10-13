Sure Bet of the Day, October 13! Follow Every Run, Wicket, and Over!

CSA Pro20 Cup - Lions vs Border

The Pool B is all set to witness an amazing contest between the Lions and the Border at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Looking at the odds, the Lions have an edge in the contest.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Lions 1.11 Place a bet Border 5.62 Place a bet

Why are Lions Still Well Backed?

Border have shown mixed form across their first three matches, with encouraging individual performances but room for improvement in overall consistency. J Niemand leads their batting charts with 76 runs, followed by J Bossr with 71 and A Gqamane with 66 at an impressive strike rate of 183.33. Gqamane has provided valuable acceleration, while M Copeland has contributed 60 runs. With the ball, S Langa and K Molefe have been Border’s standout performers, taking five wickets each. Molefe’s best figures of 4/17 highlight his wicket-taking ability, while Langa has maintained a respectable economy rate of 7.35.

Lions have demonstrated impressive batting strength in their opening three matches, particularly through their top and middle order. Zubayr Hamza leads the team with 137 runs, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 144.21. RR Hendricks has added 114 runs, while D Potgieter has scored 97 at a remarkable strike rate of 206.38. HE van der Dussen and M Van Buuren have also made useful contributions. With the ball, BC Fortuin has impressed with three wickets at an average of 7.66, while JJ Basson has also claimed three wickets economically.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the pitch is expected to offer good pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers some early assistance. However, batters can dominate once settled, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat and the high altitude helps shots travel further. Spinners may find limited assistance, making disciplined bowling essential. With an average first-innings T20I score of around 170, a competitive total could be higher. Considering their stronger batting performances, Lions have an edge here

CSA Pro20 Cup - North West vs Dolphins

Another game from the CSA Pro20 Cup where Dolphins will meet the North West at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, the fans can get a chance to win exciting rewards as the odds are in the favour of Dolphins.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Dolphins 1.72 Place a bet North West 2.01 Place a bet

Why are Dolphins Still Well Backed?

Dolphins have displayed excellent all-round form across four matches, combining aggressive batting with an effective bowling attack. G Roelofsen leads their batting with 164 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 192.94, including two half-centuries. JF Smith has contributed 114 runs, while B Parsons has added 96. K Zondo has also impressed with 84 runs at a strike rate of 182.60 in two matches. With the ball, P Subrayen has been outstanding, claiming eight wickets at an average of 10.00, including a five-wicket haul.

North West have shown promising batting form across four matches, with several players making valuable contributions. L Schuld leads the run charts with 146 runs, followed closely by WJ Lubbe with 141. Lubbe has also scored two half-centuries and impressed with the ball, taking four wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.33. D Forrester has made an impact in limited appearances, scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 167.30. RA Hermann and DS Rosier have provided additional batting support.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, the pitch is expected to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers could find early seam movement and bounce, while batters who settle in should enjoy good conditions for stroke-making. Spinners may become more effective during the middle overs as the surface slows down. With typical first-innings T20 scores ranging from 130 to 156, building partnerships will be crucial. Considering their strong batting depth and impressive bowling performances, Dolphins are looking strong here.