Sure Bet of the Day, October 12! Bhutan vs Kuwait: A Solid Bet of 1.85

Parimatch Best Odds Kuwait 1.85 Place a bet

Why is Kuwait Still Well Backed?

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A, Bhutan have shown an encouraging batting display across their three matches, although their overall standing remains dependent on results against the stronger sides. Tenjin Rabgey has been the standout batter, scoring 127 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 132.29, including a brilliant 108. T Jamtsho has also been impressive, averaging 42 with 42 runs from two innings. S Chophel has contributed 77 runs, including a fifty. With the ball, Tashi Dorji has been Bhutan’s biggest threat, taking four wickets at an excellent average of 3.75, while Tenjin Rabgey has also taken two wickets for just seven runs.

Kuwait have produced a strong all-round campaign through their four matches and look well placed in the qualification race. Ravija Sandaruwan has been their most consistent batter, scoring 132 runs at an outstanding average of 66 and a strike rate of 162.96. Muhammad Umar has also impressed, scoring 110 runs at 55 and striking at 189.65. Ali Zaheer and CV Anto have provided additional firepower. Their bowling has been even stronger, with MNM Aslam leading the attack with 10 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, while Adnan Idrees has taken seven wickets at an excellent economy of 3.86.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the match gets underway at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur, the pitch is expected to favour bowlers and make run-scoring challenging. The surface generally produces low totals, with the average first-innings score around 100-114 runs. Pacers could get movement with the new ball, while spinners may also come into play as the match progresses. Teams are likely to prefer bowling first after winning the toss. Considering Kuwait’s stronger recent form and balanced bowling attack, Kuwait have a better chance to win the match.