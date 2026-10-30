Sure Bet of the Day, October 30! India vs New Zealand: A Solid Bet of 1.81

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

As the series continues, India will aim to build on their impressive recent record against New Zealand, having won all five of their last five listed encounters. Abhishek Sharma has scored 382 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.2 and a remarkable strike rate of 209.89. Sanju Samson has added 276 runs at a strike rate of 170.37. India's bowling options include Axar Patel, who has taken 10 wickets in nine matches, and Arshdeep Singh, who has claimed nine wickets in seven matches.

As the fourth T20I approaches, New Zealand will look to challenge India at Eden Park in Auckland on October 30, 2026, with the match scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST. New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs has scored 240 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 161.07, while Glenn Phillips has accumulated 169 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 174.22. With the ball, captain Mitchell Santner has taken 12 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 5.95. Kyle Jamieson has also claimed seven wickets in six matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the fourth T20I, Eden Park in Auckland is expected to provide a batting-friendly surface, with short boundaries helping batters score quickly and clear the ropes. The pitch can be slightly slow, so bowlers will need variations and accurate lines to control the scoring rate. The average first-innings T20I score is around 158, while chasing teams have enjoyed reasonable success. Crosswinds may offer early assistance to swing bowlers, but conditions generally favour aggressive batting. India have the edge here