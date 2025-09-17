Asia Cup – Where to Watch

The Asia Cup is one of the most followed cricket tournaments in the region, uniting teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and beyond. The 2025 edition will take place in the United Arab Emirates, bringing together long-standing rivalries and new storylines. Supporters not only look forward to the competition on the field but also want clear answers on how to watch the matches live. Television networks and online platforms have secured rights in different countries, which means fans across the globe have reliable ways to stay connected to every game.

Where to Watch the Asia Cup 2025 Live

Fans across different regions have several ways to follow the Asia Cup live. Broadcasters and streaming services have picked up rights, giving viewers the choice of television channels or online platforms. Below is a breakdown of where the matches can be watched depending on location.

India

Sony Sports Network (TV): Sony Sports Network is among the most established broadcasters in India, covering cricket along with football, wrestling, and even Olympic disciplines. For the Asia Cup 2025, the channels will deliver commentary in several languages, such as English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, helping cricket reach fans across the country. The network’s history dates back to 2002 with the launch of TEN Sports by Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, which was later acquired by the Essel Group in 2010. After years of expansion, Sony Pictures Networks India purchased these channels in 2016 and merged them with its own sports properties. By 2022, everything came under the Sony Sports Network banner, now running a full suite of “Sony Sports Ten” channels.

Sony LIV (Streaming): Sony LIV serves as the digital wing of Sony, allowing fans to stream matches through its app and website. It combines live cricket with films, television series, and exclusive shows, and it is one of the most versatile OTT services in India. Since its launch in 2013, it has grown into one of the country’s most downloaded apps, surpassing 300 million downloads by 2024. Subscribers enjoy HD quality, live rewind, and on-demand access, while the platform continues to expand its library with both local and international content.

Disney+ Hotstar (Streaming): The platform first appeared as Hotstar in 2015 and quickly rose to dominance, eventually rebranding in 2020 after Disney’s global acquisition of Star India. It became the go-to service for cricket fans, famous for breaking global streaming records — for example, 32 million concurrent viewers tuned in for the India vs New Zealand clash during the 2024 T20 World Cup. By 2025, the service merged with JioCinema in India, forming JioHotstar, which still commands an enormous audience. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, combined platforms recorded a staggering 61 million simultaneous viewers with billions of minutes watched. Outside India, Disney continues to operate Hotstar as a brand across Southeast Asia and for Indian communities abroad.

Pakistan

PTV Sports HD (TV): PTV Sports HD remains the most accessible way for Pakistanis to follow cricket. The state-owned channel has been on air since 2012, though its roots in broadcasting sports stretch back to the 1970s. It is available free across the country, which makes it the natural first choice for millions of viewers. Apart from cricket, the channel covers football, hockey, snooker, and tennis, but cricket remains its strongest draw, especially when the national team plays. Tamasha (Streaming): Launched by Jazz in 2022, Tamasha quickly became one of Pakistan’s biggest streaming platforms. Its mobile-first design attracted younger audiences, and the promise of free live cricket streams drove its rapid growth. Users can watch matches for free with ads or switch to premium subscriptions for HD streams. Beyond cricket, it carries films, dramas, and original shows, cementing itself as a central digital hub in the country.

Myco (Streaming): Myco is another fast-rising streaming option in Pakistan. Established around 2022, it offers free live sports through an ad-supported model. The platform stands out for experimenting with decentralized streaming technology and forming partnerships with local leagues. Although still new, it has already become a popular alternative for fans looking for convenient access to cricket online.

USA & Canada

Willow TV (TV & Streaming): Willow TV is the central hub for cricket fans across North America. It operates 24/7, holding exclusive rights to events such as the IPL, ICC tournaments, and the Asia Cup. The channel began broadcasting in the United States in 2010 and expanded into Canada in 2019. In 2016, it was acquired by Times Internet of the Times Group, and in 2024, it integrated more closely with Cricbuzz under a refreshed brand. Willow also introduced a free ad-supported channel, Willow Sports, marking a first for cricket in the region. Viewers can watch via cable, satellite, or the official streaming app.

Sling TV (Streaming/Internet TV): Sling TV, owned by Dish Network, started in 2015 as one of the earliest internet-based live TV services. It provides customizable channel packages, including the “Desi Binge Plus” and “Dakshin Flex” bundles, which carry Willow TV. With lower costs than traditional cable, it has become a popular choice for cord-cutters in the United States who still want reliable access to cricket broadcasts.

Bangladesh

Toffee (Streaming): Toffee, launched by Banglalink in 2019, has grown into Bangladesh’s largest digital entertainment app. With over 40 million downloads, it delivers both free and premium streams of live cricket, supported by a vast catalog of movies and television. Cricket remains its most significant traffic driver, and during tournaments like the Asia Cup, the app becomes a daily destination for millions of users.

T-Sports (TV): T-Sports is the first dedicated sports television channel in Bangladesh, owned by the Beximco Group. Since its launch in 2020, it has broadcast major cricket events, including Bangladesh’s home series and regional tournaments. With the Asia Cup on its schedule, the channel secures a strong presence among viewers who prefer traditional television over streaming.

UAE & MENA

CricLife / CricLife Max (TV): CricLife channels cater directly to the large South Asian community in the UAE and surrounding regions. Distributed through eLife TV and Switch TV, these dedicated cricket channels provide HD broadcasts with English commentary. Their role has grown with the rising demand from expatriates eager to watch international tournaments. StarzPlay (Streaming): StarzPlay, founded in Dubai in 2015, has become one of the leading digital streaming platforms in the Middle East. Competing with global names like Netflix, it carved out a strong niche in sports by securing rights for Serie A football and major cricket events. With over two million subscribers across the MENA region, StarzPlay is an essential platform for watching the Asia Cup online.

Afghanistan

Lemar TV (TV): Lemar TV, launched in 2006, is one of the most recognized private television channels in Afghanistan. Beyond news and entertainment, it has become closely linked to the country’s cricket story, regularly broadcasting national team fixtures. For Afghan fans, it remains one of the few reliable free-to-air sources to follow their team.

Rest of the World

Yupp TV (Streaming): Yupp TV, created in 2006 in Atlanta, USA, was among the first OTT platforms to focus on South Asian content for international viewers. Available in more than 100 countries, it streams hundreds of channels and covers major cricket events like the IPL, World Cup, and now the Asia Cup. For the Indian diaspora living abroad, Yupp TV is a convenient way to stay connected to both cricket and homegrown entertainment.

Conclusion

The Asia Cup 2025 is not only about the matches played in the UAE but also about how audiences connect with them worldwide. In India, television networks and streaming platforms will keep millions tuned in, while in Pakistan, both state broadcasters and new mobile apps carry the tournament to every corner of the country. North American fans follow through dedicated cricket channels, and in Bangladesh, both Toffee and T-Sports have become part of everyday viewing during big tournaments. In the Middle East, cricket channels and regional streaming services secure strong coverage, while Afghan supporters rely on Lemar TV. For those living outside South Asia, Yupp TV bridges the gap by bringing the matches directly to global audiences.

The Asia Cup reaches far beyond the stadiums, pulling together fans across continents. Whether through television, digital apps, or new online services, the tournament creates a shared connection, giving supporters everywhere a chance to feel part of the event.