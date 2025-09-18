Asia Cup Winners

The Asia Cup began in 1984 in Sharjah. Since then, it has grown into one of the most important tournaments in Asian cricket. India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have each lifted the trophy several times, while Bangladesh has played in finals but has not yet claimed the title. Every edition brings a new contest between the strongest cricketing nations in the region. The record of winners tells the story of shifting dominance and memorable battles on the field.

Asia Cup Winners by Year

The competition has been held in both ODI and T20I formats.

India – 8 Titles

India has dominated the Asia Cup more than any other team, lifting the trophy eight times. Wins came in three host nations: UAE, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The team triumphed in both formats of the competition, ODI and T20I. Success stretched across four decades, which shows how India managed to remain strong across generations. Legendary cricketers such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma stood at the heart of these victories. Each final brought its own story, and the names of those who delivered with bat or ball remain part of Asia Cup history.

1984 (ODI, Sharjah)

The first Asia Cup followed a round-robin system with three teams. India defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka, becoming the first champion of the continent. Sunil Gavaskar led the side, and Surinder Amarnath gave vital runs at the top order. It was the birth of a tradition that has lasted for decades.

1988 (ODI, Dhaka, Final: India vs Sri Lanka)

In Dhaka, India faced Sri Lanka in the final. Navjot Singh Sidhu scored 76 runs, while Salil Ankola and Manoj Prabhakar bowled with control. India secured a six-wicket win and celebrated a second Asia Cup triumph.

1990/91 (ODI, Kolkata, Final: India vs Sri Lanka)

At Eden Gardens, India once again overpowered Sri Lanka, winning by seven wickets. Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar carried the batting order. The victory at home confirmed India’s place as the strongest side in the region.

1995 (ODI, Sharjah, Final: India vs Sri Lanka)

India won its fourth Asia Cup by eight wickets in Sharjah. Sachin Tendulkar showed his all-round skill, scoring 41 not out and taking three wickets. His performance defined the final and secured another trophy.

2010 (ODI, Dambulla, Final: India vs Sri Lanka)

After fifteen years without the title, India returned to the top with a win in Dambulla. Batting contributions came from Dinesh Karthik with 66 and MS Dhoni with 38. Ashish Nehra’s four wickets ended Sri Lanka’s chase, and the cup was lifted once more.

2016 (T20I, Dhaka, Final: India vs Bangladesh)

The first Asia Cup in the T20 format took place in Dhaka. Rain reduced the match to 15 overs each. Bangladesh reached 120, but India chased it down quickly with 122 for 2. Shikhar Dhawan scored 60, and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with 41.

2018 (ODI, Dubai, Final: India vs Bangladesh)

The Dubai final produced one of the closest contests. Bangladesh set 222, and the match ended on the very last ball. Kedar Jadhav, injured yet determined, struck the winning runs. India took victory by three wickets in dramatic fashion.

2023 (ODI, Colombo, Final: India vs Sri Lanka)

In Colombo, Sri Lanka collapsed for only 50 runs. Mohammed Siraj bowled a remarkable spell, taking six wickets for 21 runs, including four in a single over. India chased the target within seven overs without losing a wicket. It was one of the most dominant finals in Asia Cup history.

Sri Lanka – 6 Titles

Sri Lanka stands second on the list with six Asia Cup wins. The team has been known for a balance between aggressive batting and high-class bowling. Legends such as Sanath Jayasuriya, Kumar Sangakkara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Lasith Malinga, and Wanindu Hasaranga left their mark on these victories. At times, Sri Lanka entered finals as the underdog, yet produced outstanding performances that silenced their opponents.

1986 (ODI, Colombo, Final: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan)

Sri Lanka won its first Asia Cup at home by defeating Pakistan. Arjuna Ranatunga’s leadership inspired the side, while the bowlers controlled the match. The country celebrated a landmark achievement in front of home fans.

1997 (ODI, Colombo, Final: Sri Lanka vs India)

A dominant campaign ended with victory over India. Jayasuriya had already struck 230 in the group stage against Bangladesh, which stood as a record at the time. In the final, he once again led the charge, supported by Aravinda de Silva, and Sri Lanka won by eight wickets.

2004 (ODI, Colombo, Final: Sri Lanka vs India)

Kumar Sangakkara and Jayasuriya combined for a strong batting partnership, while Muralitharan spun through the Indian middle order. Sri Lanka secured another Asia Cup at home.

2008 (ODI, Karachi, Final: Sri Lanka vs India)

Sri Lanka defeated India by 100 runs. Ajantha Mendis stunned the cricket world with six wickets for 13 runs. His spell is still remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the Asia Cup.

2014 (ODI, Dhaka, Final: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan)

Sri Lanka chased down Pakistan’s total with five wickets in hand. Sangakkara scored 103, guiding the innings with class, while Lasith Malinga took 5 for 56 to secure the trophy.

2022 (T20I, Dubai, Final: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan)

In the T20 final at Dubai, Sri Lanka posted 170 with Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring 71 not out from 45 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga struck with three wickets, and Pakistan ended at 147. The title went to Sri Lanka once more.

Pakistan – 2 Titles

Pakistan has two Asia Cup titles. The team often reached finals but fell short against India or Sri Lanka. On two occasions, however, Pakistan proved its strength with victories that remain part of the nation’s cricket memory.

2000 (ODI, Dhaka, Final: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka)

Pakistan won by 39 runs. Mohammad Yousuf scored 83, supported by Saeed Anwar at the top. The bowling attack, led by Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, dismissed Sri Lanka with pace and swing.

2012 (ODI, Dhaka, Final: Pakistan vs Bangladesh)

In Dhaka, Pakistan defended 236 in one of the tightest finals. Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez guided the batting to a modest total. Bangladesh fell just short at 234, losing by two runs. Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal held firm in the closing overs, sealing the win.

Conclusion

The Asia Cup has created a long record of champions, with India leading the table, Sri Lanka close behind, and Pakistan adding two memorable victories. Each title came with its own story: a spell of magical bowling, a last-ball finish, or a century that turned the course of the match. The tournament has moved across different countries and switched between ODI and T20 formats, yet its importance has remained the same. For fans across Asia, these wins are not just numbers in a table but reminders of players, moments, and rivalries that shaped the cricket of the region.