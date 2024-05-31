Which teams will be at the World Cup?

Cricket fans in the West Indies and the United States are all set to welcome 20 teams of the T20 World Cup which will be starting on the 1st of June and will end on 29th June 2024. With a total of 55 matches, fans worldwide will be having an action-packed month of June and will be cheering for their favourite teams. The International Cricket Council will be hosting this tournament under the format of Group Stage, Super-8s, and the Knockouts to determine the winner. Now, let’s see the detailed version of the way this tournament will go on and the teams that have been placed in the four groups.

Teams of the 2024 T20 World Cup

The tournament begins with 20 teams divided into four groups of five. Each team plays against every other team in their group, aiming to finish in the top two positions. All the teams will have a chance to make it to the Super-8 by winning against the big teams present in their groups. The further division of the teams has been listed below:

Group A

In Group A, a total of 5 teams will be participating and the first two teams will qualify for the Super-8 round from here on. India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States are the 5 teams from here.

India : Winners of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the finalists of the 2014 T20 World Cup will be looking for their second T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma as their captain.

: Winners of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the finalists of the 2014 T20 World Cup will be looking for their second T20 World Cup with Rohit Sharma as their captain. Pakistan : India’s arch-rivals and the winners of the 2009 T20 World Cup along with the runner-up of the last T20 World Cup will be up for the challenge as Babar Azam will be leading a young team.

: India’s arch-rivals and the winners of the 2009 T20 World Cup along with the runner-up of the last T20 World Cup will be up for the challenge as Babar Azam will be leading a young team. Ireland : An underdog that can defeat any team on their day, Ireland will be playing their 8th T20 World Cup in 2024 as Paul Stirling will be captaining the team.

: An underdog that can defeat any team on their day, Ireland will be playing their 8th T20 World Cup in 2024 as Paul Stirling will be captaining the team. Canada : Placed in Group A, Canada will be playing their first T20 World Cup after they managed to qualify in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers and Saad Bin Zafar will be leading this side.

: Placed in Group A, Canada will be playing their first T20 World Cup after they managed to qualify in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers and Saad Bin Zafar will be leading this side. United States:Making their T20 World Cup debut in 2024, Monank Patel, the captain of the USA will be looking to take the home advantage and get some wins in the League Stage.

Group B

Group B is very competitive because it includes the champions from the last two T20 World Cups. The matches in this group will be intense, as every team will fight hard to finish in the top two spots. Teams like Australia, England, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman will be playing against each other.

England : The defending champions of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be looking to get another title under the captaincy of Jos Buttler here.

: The defending champions of the T20 World Cup 2024 will be looking to get another title under the captaincy of Jos Buttler here. Australia : After winning the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup last year, the Australian team will be eyeing for the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh.

: After winning the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup last year, the Australian team will be eyeing for the T20 World Cup under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh. Namibia : Entering the tournament with a mixed pool of youngsters and experienced players, Namibia will be playing under the captaincy of Gerhard Erasmus in the T20 World Cup 2024.

: Entering the tournament with a mixed pool of youngsters and experienced players, Namibia will be playing under the captaincy of Gerhard Erasmus in the T20 World Cup 2024. Scotland : T20 World Cup 2024 will be the sixth ICC Tournament for the Scotland team in the T20 Format and Richie Berrington will be leading the team at the big stage.

: T20 World Cup 2024 will be the sixth ICC Tournament for the Scotland team in the T20 Format and Richie Berrington will be leading the team at the big stage. Oman: Oman qualified for the Super-12s in 2016 and 2021 T20 World Cup and will again play in the League Stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 with Aqib Ilyas captaining them.

Group C

Coming to the Group C of the T20 World Cup, the fans will be eager to see some of the best teams in action. On the pitches of the USA and the West Indies, teams like Afghanistan, New Zealand, and West Indies will be a big challenge for other teams such as Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

West Indies: Champions of the 2012 and the 2016 T20 World Cup, West Indies is the team that has cracked the code of the T20 Format. With Rovman Powell as their captain, the team has some of the best players in this format.

Champions of the 2012 and the 2016 T20 World Cup, West Indies is the team that has cracked the code of the T20 Format. With Rovman Powell as their captain, the team has some of the best players in this format. New Zealand: Still searching for their first T20 World Cup title, New Zealand has formed an amazing group of players and is a serious contender for the title under the leadership of Kane Williamson.

Afghanistan : On the slow pitches of West Indies, Afghanistan has got a perfect blend of the bowlers and their captain Rashid Khan will be hoping to bag their first ICC Title this time.

: On the slow pitches of West Indies, Afghanistan has got a perfect blend of the bowlers and their captain Rashid Khan will be hoping to bag their first ICC Title this time. Uganda : Marking their first appearance in the T20 World Cup, the Uganda team will be looking to have a memorable debut in this tournament as Brian Masaba will be leading the team from the front.

: Marking their first appearance in the T20 World Cup, the Uganda team will be looking to have a memorable debut in this tournament as Brian Masaba will be leading the team from the front. Papua New Guinea: The fifth team from Group C of the T20 World Cup 2024, Papua New Guinea will be getting their second appearance in the T20 World Cup and Assadollah Vala will be leading them in the tournament.

Group D

Group D of the T20 World Cup 2024 is considered the toughest group, as all five teams are capable of exceptional performances on their day. This group promises high-stakes matches where any team can emerge victorious. Each game will be a thrilling contest as teams like Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Netherlands will be up against each other.

South Africa : Comprising some of the best power hitters in the middle order, South Africa has an amazing chance of winning their second ICC Trophy under the leadership of Aiden Markram.

: Comprising some of the best power hitters in the middle order, South Africa has an amazing chance of winning their second ICC Trophy under the leadership of Aiden Markram. Sri Lanka : Winners of the 2014 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will be hoping to recreate their winning formula as Wanindu Hasaranga is all set to lead a team of superstars here.

: Winners of the 2014 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will be hoping to recreate their winning formula as Wanindu Hasaranga is all set to lead a team of superstars here. Bangladesh : An amazing group of players who will be eyeing their first ICC Trophy in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will be looking to come up through the ranks as Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the team.

: An amazing group of players who will be eyeing their first ICC Trophy in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will be looking to come up through the ranks as Najmul Hossain Shanto will be leading the team. Netherlands : In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Netherlands stunned everyone by defeating South Africa. Now, under the leadership of Scott Edwards, the team aims to secure more impressive victories.

: In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Netherlands stunned everyone by defeating South Africa. Now, under the leadership of Scott Edwards, the team aims to secure more impressive victories. Nepal: The final team of the T20 World Cup 2024, Nepal will be playing their second T20 World Cup after 2014, and Rohit Paudel will have the responsibility to lead this team.

Format of the T20 World Cup

Once the League Stage concludes, the top two teams from each group progress to the Super 8 round, where they are divided into two groups of four teams each. In this stage, the team that finishes first in their group will be designated as the first team like A1, while the second-placed team from the same group will be designated as the second team like, A2.

For example, if India tops Group A, it will be labelled as A1, and if Pakistan secures the second position in the same group, it will be identified as A2. This setup adds an additional layer of excitement and clarity as teams battle for supremacy in the tournament. After this, a total of 8 teams will be divided into two groups named Group 1 and Group 2. For the Super-8s, the teams will be divided into:

Super 8 Group 1 Group 2 A1 A2 B2 B1 C1 C2 D2 D1

After coming into the Super-8s of the T20 World Cup 2024, the 4 teams will be taken in both groups. From each group, a team will play against all the other 3 teams present there. For example, if from Group 1, we have India, Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, then India will be playing against all the 3 teams. The first two teams in the points table from each group will qualify for the Semi-Finals. If India and Australia finish first and second from Group A respectively while from Group B, if Pakistan and England finish first and second respectively, then they will be through to the Semi-Finals.

Semi-Finals

After the end of the League Stage and the Super-8, the four teams will now move to the Semi-Finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Considering the Semi-Finals, the first team of Group 1 will play against the second team of Group 2 and vice versa. For example, if India finishes at the first position in Group 1 and England finishes at the second position in Group 2, then they will meet in the Semi-Finals of the World Cup.

Semi-Finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals 1 Winner of Group 1 in Super-8 vs Runners-up of Group 2 in Super-8 Semi-Finals 2 Winner of Group 2 in Super-8 vs Runners-up of Group 1 in Super-8

Finals

After the Semi-Finals, the T20 World Cup 2024 Finals will be played on the 29th of June 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The winning teams from the Semi-Finals 1 and Semi-Finals 2 will be playing to decide the ultimate champion of the T20 Format here.