World Cup Final: Our Prediction

The preparations have begun for the T20 World Cup 2024 as the tournament is all set to be played from the 1st of June 2024 at the grounds of the West Indies and the USA. The International Cricket Council has 55 matches for the tournament where all 20 teams will be participating in the Group Stage format which will go on to the Super-8s and then to the Knockouts. In this tournament, 20 teams are divided into four groups, each consisting of five teams. During the group stage, every team will compete against all other teams in their group.

The top two teams from each group, based on their performance, will advance to the Super 8 round. During the Super 8 stage, the eight qualifying teams will be organized into two groups, each containing four teams. Each team will play against the others in its group, and the top two teams from both groups will move on to the knockout stage. This final phase of the tournament will feature two semi-finals, where the winners will compete in the grand final to determine the champion.

Predicting the Two Finalists for the T20 World Cup 2024

With the 55 matches scheduled for the T20 World Cup 2024, it is surely going to be an exciting tournament for the fans, and they will be cheering hard for their favourite teams out there. However, after analyzing the past performances of the teams and the way they have been placed in the groups this year, we are predicting that England and India will be playing the Finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 against each other on the 29th June 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Let’s now look at how these two sides are looking as the most dangerous in the tournament.

1. India

For the last 10 years, the Indian Cricket Team has been searching for an ICC Trophy and despite having some of the best players in the team, they have struggled in the knockout matches of the tournaments. However, this time, the winners of the 2007 T20 World Cup might break the jinx and would come out in the Finals of the Tournament once again. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, this Indian team looks like a brilliant side as every player has got the clarity of the role that they have to play in the matches out there.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Hardik Pandya (Vc) Batting All-Rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Rishabh Pant Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Sanju Samson Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Shivam Dube Batting All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja Bowling All-Rounder Axar Patel Bowling All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Travelling Reserves Shubman Gill Bowler Rinku Singh Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Considering Group A where the Indian team is placed, they have got their arch-rivals, Pakistan in the same group, and hence it is the only team that looks competitive against India. The other 3 teams Canada, the United States, and Ireland have rarely had any experience of the T20 World Cup which makes it obvious that the team would be making it to the Super-8s of the tournament. However, their position in the Super-8s will depend on how they come up against the Pakistan team on the 9th of June. Just like this, things will be again suitable for the Indian team if they somehow manage to get an easy opposition during the Super-8s too.

The Indian team's batting lineup will once again be anchored by their seasoned players, including Virat Kohli, who holds the record for the most runs in T20 World Cups. Kohli, a two-time Player of the Tournament in 2014 and 2016, has amassed 1141 runs in 27 T20 World Cup matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 131.30 and an average of 81.50. Rohit Sharma, the team captain and India's second-highest run-scorer in T20 internationals, aims to capture his first ICC Trophy as skipper. Sharma has accumulated 963 runs in 39 innings, with an average of 34.39, demonstrating his critical role in the team.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah remains a key player, having taken 11 wickets in his last 10 matches with a bowling average of 22.54. His experience and skill will be crucial in India's campaign. Arshdeep Singh, who shone in the last T20 World Cup with 10 wickets from six matches, will be another vital bowler. Even Ravindra Jadeja would be a handy pick on the pitches of the West Indies as he has got 21 wickets from the 22 matches played in the T20 World Cup. This combination of seasoned batsmen and skilled bowlers positions India as a formidable contender in the tournament.

2. England

The second finalist of the T20 World Cup 2024 might be the England team who are currently the defending champions as they defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup Finals by 5 wickets to seal their 2nd Trophy. With Jos Buttler being the captain of the team, the team looks threatening to the other competitors out there. The two-time champions of the T20 World Cup have a chance of winning their third T20 World Cup trophy and being the most successful side in the T20 Format as currently, the West Indies team has also got two titles with them.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Jos Buttler (C) Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Moeen Ali Batting All-Rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Jonny Bairstow Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Sam Curran Bowling All-Rounder Ben Duckett Batsman Tom Hartley Bowler Will Jacks Batsman Chris Jordan Bowler Liam Livingstone Batting All-Rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Phil Salt Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Reece Topley Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

Just like the Indian team, England has also been placed in a group where they have just one strong opponent team. They are placed in Group B which has got teams like Australia, Oman, Scotland, and Namibia. Australia being the winner of the 2021 T20 World Cup will be a tough challenge for the England team but apart from them, the other teams such as Oman, Namibia and Scotland might not be a tough match for them. Hence, it is obvious that they would qualify for the Super-8s round and then would get an easy group in the Super-8s to advance to the next stage.

England's top order will be a crucial factor in their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, with Jos Buttler at the helm. Buttler has amassed 799 runs in 27 T20 World Cup matches, averaging 42.05 and boasting a strike rate of 144.48. His leadership and form will be pivotal, alongside dynamic performances from Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, and Will Jacks who dominated the bowling attacks in the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Adapting to the slow pitches of the West Indies will be essential for these players to steer England towards victory.

The bowling department is equally strong, with Sam Curran, the standout player of the 2022 tournament, leading the way after taking 13 wickets that season. Chris Jordan, who has taken 21 wickets in 18 T20 World Cup matches, and Adil Rashid, who also has 21 wickets, will be key contributors. Their ability to take crucial wickets and maintain tight bowling spells will be vital for England's success. With a balanced team featuring both explosive batsmen and skilled bowlers, England is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Predicting the Winner of the T20 World Cup 2024

Talking about the winners of the T20 World Cup 2024, if the Finals is between India and England, then there is a high possibility for the Indian team to come out as the winners as they have the players who have the ability to handle the pressure well. Additionally, as the tournament goes on, the pitches might become slower. This would give the Indian team an advantage since they have some of the best players for slow pitches. Moreover, the presence of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and others makes this team a World Cup winning unit as they have got the perfect blend of skills with them. Thus, it's our prediction that India has a chance of getting their second T20 World Cup trophy this time.