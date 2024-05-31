Who will win the World Cup?

West Indies and USA to co-host the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council is all set to host the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup which will be played at the grounds of the West Indies and the United States. For the first time in cricket history, the United States will be hosting an ICC event and a total of 55 matches will be played in 29 days with the tournament starting on 1st June 2024. Currently, 20 teams will be battling out for the ultimate prize and hence the fans will be hoping that their favourite team is lifting the cup on 29th June at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. But, which team has the best chance of lifting the T20 World Cup 2024? Well, below we have listed the 4 teams who are the serious contenders for the Trophy this time.

1. England

The first team and one of the most dangerous sides in the T20 format, England has brought a revolution in the T20 game and it was visible in the 2022 T20 World Cup where they lifted the title for the second time under the leadership of Jos Buttler. This time again, England is rated as the best team in this tournament and has a serious chance of defending their title in the West Indies and the USA.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Jos Buttler (C) Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Moeen Ali Batting All-Rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Jonny Bairstow Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Sam Curran Bowling All-Rounder Ben Duckett Batsman Tom Hartley Bowler Will Jacks Batsman Chris Jordan Bowler Liam Livingstone Batting All-Rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Phil Salt Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Reece Topley Bowler Mark Wood Bowler

The England team will be highly reliable on their top order as Jos Buttler will be leading the team from the front. In the 27 matches of the T20 World Cup, he has scored 799 runs at an average of 42.05 and a strike rate of 144.48. His form along with the fireworks from Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone will decide the fate of the team as they will have to adapt to the slow conditions of the West Indies.

Amongst the bowlers of the team, Sam Curran was the Player of the Tournament in 2022 for picking up 13 wickets in the season. Moreover, Chris Jordan with 21 wickets from the 18 matches, and Adil Rashid having 21 wickets in the T20 World Cup are expected to play a crucial role for the team. Even the return of Jofra Archer makes this England team a dangerous side for the teams out there as he has got the pace and accuracy which troubles the batters a lot.

2. India

The team that won the first edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India is still searching for their 2nd T20 World Cup title after 17 years. With Rohit Sharma taking the captaincy duties, the Indian team will be hoping to get one step ahead of their last T20 World Cup campaign where they finished as the Semi-Finalists of the tournament. Currently, India is the second favourite to lift the T20 World Cup title after England in the list as they have got an amazing group of the players who have shown their skills in the IPL.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Hardik Pandya (Vc) Batting All-Rounder Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Rishabh Pant Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Sanju Samson Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Shivam Dube Batting All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja Bowling All-Rounder Axar Patel Bowling All-Rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Travelling Reserves Shubman Gill Bowler Rinku Singh Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

The batting department of the Indian team will be again handled by their senior players like Virat Kohli who is the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cups. Winning two Player of the Tournament awards in the T20 World Cups of 2014 and 2016, he has scored 1141 runs in 27 T20 World Cup matches at an impressive strike rate of 131.30 while getting an average of 81.50. Leading the team is Rohit Sharma, India's second-best T20 batsman, aiming to secure his first ICC Trophy as captain, boasting 963 runs in 39 innings with an average of 34.39.

Now talking about the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah will again be an integral part of the team as he has picked up 11 wickets from the last 10 matches and averages 22.54 with the ball. In the last T20 World Cup, Arshdeep Singh picked 10 wickets from the 6 matches played and now he will have an amazing partner as Hardik Pandya will be playing for the Indian team who has got 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.13 for the team.

3. West Indies

Many of the fans would be surprised to see West Indies in the list of contenders for the T20 World Cup 2024 but being the hosts of this tournament and playing in the home conditions, they have a real chance of lifting the cup. The side will be led by a dangerous middle order batter Rovman Powell who can strike big in the death overs to bring the momentum back at the end of the innings. The team would be looking to add a third title to their Trophy cabinet as they won the World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Rovman Powell (C) Batsman Alzarri Joseph Bowler Johnson Charles Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Roston Chase Batting All-Rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Shai Hope Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Akeal Hosein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Brandon King Batsman Obed McCoy Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Nicholas Pooran Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Andre Russell Batting All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Romario Shepherd Batting All-Rounder

The West Indies boast a formidable batting lineup, making them a significant threat on the slow pitches of the West Indies and the USA, capable of setting and chasing high targets. Johnson Charles, with 316 runs in 15 innings, brings valuable experience to the team. Alongside him, power hitters like Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, and Shimron Hetmyer anchor the middle order, possessing the ability to deliver explosive performances during the crucial middle overs.

In the bowling department of the West Indies team, Andre Russell will be effective with his slower balls and has picked 18 wickets from the 22 T20 World Cup matches played and has an economy rate of 8.68. On the other hand, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph with their pace will bring out a difficult challenge for the opponents. Even the spin duo of Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein will be looking to take up early wickets on the pitches of West Indies.

4. Australia

The last team on our list of serious contenders for the T20 World Cup 2024 is Australia who are already the current title holders of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. They have a chance of becoming the first team to hold all the three major ICC Titles of all formats at one time and hence their captain Mitchell Marsh will be hoping for an amazing show on the pitches of the West Indies and the USA to seize the opportunity. They managed to win the T20 World Cup in 2021 and now can add their second title in this format.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Mitchell Marsh (C) Batting All-Rounder Ashton Agar Bowler Pat Cummins Bowler Tim David Batsman Nathan Ellis Bowler Cameron Green Batting All-Rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Travis Head Batsman Josh Inglis Wicket-Keeper/Batsman Glenn Maxwell Batting All-Rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Marcus Stoinis Batting All-Rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-Keeper/Batsman David Warner Batsman Adam Zampa Bowler Travelling Reserves Jake Fraser-McGurk Batsman Matt Short Batting All-Rounder

The Australian side has got a brilliant batting order that can dominate any bowling attack in the tournament. With David Warner in the team who has scored 806 runs from 34 innings and has already won a “Player of the Tournament” award in 2021, he will be a crucial player along with Travis Head who knows how to attack well. Their captain, Mitchell Marsh was the “Player of the Match” in the Finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and has made 321 runs from the 12 innings played. Even Glenn Maxwell in the middle order has got 446 runs from the 24 matches played.

Just like their batting, the bowling department of the Australian team has got quality players as Adam Zampa leads their spin department with 23 wickets in the 14 matches played. Josh Hazlewood with his line and length has been brilliant and has picked 17 wickets from the 13 matches while Pat Cummins has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.90 for the team. In the end, the pace of Mitchell Starc is an added weapon for them and has registered 27 wickets from the 20 matches played while maintaining an average of 24.44.