Who will win the World Cup?

SportsCafe Desk

BySportsCafe Desk,SportsCafe Editor

2266
West Indies and USA to co-host the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

West Indies and USA to co-host the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council is all set to host the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup which will be played at the grounds of the West Indies and the United States. For the first time in cricket history, the United States will be hosting an ICC event and a total of 55 matches will be played in 29 days with the tournament starting on 1st June 2024. Currently, 20 teams will be battling out for the ultimate prize and hence the fans will be hoping that their favourite team is lifting the cup on 29th June at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. But, which team has the best chance of lifting the T20 World Cup 2024? Well, below we have listed the 4 teams who are the serious contenders for the Trophy this time.

1. England

The first team and one of the most dangerous sides in the T20 format, England has brought a revolution in the T20 game and it was visible in the 2022 T20 World Cup where they lifted the title for the second time under the leadership of Jos Buttler. This time again, England is rated as the best team in this tournament and has a serious chance of defending their title in the West Indies and the USA.

T20 World Cup Squad.

Name of the Player

Role of the Player

Jos Buttler (C)

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Moeen Ali

Batting All-Rounder

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Jonny Bairstow

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Harry Brook

Batsman

Sam Curran

Bowling All-Rounder

Ben Duckett

Batsman

Tom Hartley

Bowler

Will Jacks

Batsman

Chris Jordan

Bowler

Liam Livingstone

Batting All-Rounder

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Phil Salt

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Reece Topley

Bowler

Mark Wood

Bowler

The England team will be highly reliable on their top order as Jos Buttler will be leading the team from the front. In the 27 matches of the T20 World Cup, he has scored 799 runs at an average of 42.05 and a strike rate of 144.48. His form along with the fireworks from Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone will decide the fate of the team as they will have to adapt to the slow conditions of the West Indies.

Amongst the bowlers of the team, Sam Curran was the Player of the Tournament in 2022 for picking up 13 wickets in the season. Moreover, Chris Jordan with 21 wickets from the 18 matches, and Adil Rashid having 21 wickets in the T20 World Cup are expected to play a crucial role for the team. Even the return of Jofra Archer makes this England team a dangerous side for the teams out there as he has got the pace and accuracy which troubles the batters a lot.

2. India

The team that won the first edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, India is still searching for their 2nd T20 World Cup title after 17 years. With Rohit Sharma taking the captaincy duties, the Indian team will be hoping to get one step ahead of their last T20 World Cup campaign where they finished as the Semi-Finalists of the tournament. Currently, India is the second favourite to lift the T20 World Cup title after England in the list as they have got an amazing group of the players who have shown their skills in the IPL.

India Squad.

Name of the Player

Role of the Player

Rohit Sharma (C)

Batsman

Hardik Pandya (Vc)

Batting All-Rounder

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Batsman

Virat Kohli

Batsman

Suryakumar Yadav

Batsman

Rishabh Pant

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Sanju Samson

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Shivam Dube

Batting All-Rounder

Ravindra Jadeja

Bowling All-Rounder

Axar Patel

Bowling All-Rounder

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj

Bowler

Travelling Reserves

Shubman Gill

Bowler

Rinku Singh

Bowler

Avesh Khan

Bowler

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

The batting department of the Indian team will be again handled by their senior players like Virat Kohli who is the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cups. Winning two Player of the Tournament awards in the T20 World Cups of 2014 and 2016, he has scored 1141 runs in 27 T20 World Cup matches at an impressive strike rate of 131.30 while getting an average of 81.50. Leading the team is Rohit Sharma, India's second-best T20 batsman, aiming to secure his first ICC Trophy as captain, boasting 963 runs in 39 innings with an average of 34.39.

Now talking about the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah will again be an integral part of the team as he has picked up 11 wickets from the last 10 matches and averages 22.54 with the ball. In the last T20 World Cup, Arshdeep Singh picked 10 wickets from the 6 matches played and now he will have an amazing partner as Hardik Pandya will be playing for the Indian team who has got 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.13 for the team.

3. West Indies

West Indies Squad.

Many of the fans would be surprised to see West Indies in the list of contenders for the T20 World Cup 2024 but being the hosts of this tournament and playing in the home conditions, they have a real chance of lifting the cup. The side will be led by a dangerous middle order batter Rovman Powell who can strike big in the death overs to bring the momentum back at the end of the innings. The team would be looking to add a third title to their Trophy cabinet as they won the World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

Name of the Player

Role of the Player

Rovman Powell (C)

Batsman

Alzarri Joseph

Bowler

Johnson Charles

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Roston Chase

Batting All-Rounder

Shimron Hetmyer

Batsman

Shai Hope

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Shamar Joseph

Bowler

Brandon King

Batsman

Obed McCoy

Bowler

Gudakesh Motie

Bowler

Nicholas Pooran

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Andre Russell

Batting All-Rounder

Sherfane Rutherford

Batsman

Romario Shepherd

Batting All-Rounder

The West Indies boast a formidable batting lineup, making them a significant threat on the slow pitches of the West Indies and the USA, capable of setting and chasing high targets. Johnson Charles, with 316 runs in 15 innings, brings valuable experience to the team. Alongside him, power hitters like Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, and Shimron Hetmyer anchor the middle order, possessing the ability to deliver explosive performances during the crucial middle overs.

In the bowling department of the West Indies team, Andre Russell will be effective with his slower balls and has picked 18 wickets from the 22 T20 World Cup matches played and has an economy rate of 8.68. On the other hand, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph with their pace will bring out a difficult challenge for the opponents. Even the spin duo of Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein will be looking to take up early wickets on the pitches of West Indies.

4. Australia

Australia Squad.

The last team on our list of serious contenders for the T20 World Cup 2024 is Australia who are already the current title holders of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. They have a chance of becoming the first team to hold all the three major ICC Titles of all formats at one time and hence their captain Mitchell Marsh will be hoping for an amazing show on the pitches of the West Indies and the USA to seize the opportunity. They managed to win the T20 World Cup in 2021 and now can add their second title in this format.

Name of the Player

Role of the Player

Mitchell Marsh (C)

Batting All-Rounder

Ashton Agar

Bowler

Pat Cummins

Bowler

Tim David

Batsman

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

Cameron Green

Batting All-Rounder

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Travis Head

Batsman

Josh Inglis

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

Glenn Maxwell

Batting All-Rounder

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Marcus Stoinis

Batting All-Rounder

Matthew Wade

Wicket-Keeper/Batsman

David Warner

Batsman

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Travelling Reserves

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batsman

Matt Short

Batting All-Rounder

The Australian side has got a brilliant batting order that can dominate any bowling attack in the tournament. With David Warner in the team who has scored 806 runs from 34 innings and has already won a “Player of the Tournament” award in 2021, he will be a crucial player along with Travis Head who knows how to attack well. Their captain, Mitchell Marsh was the “Player of the Match” in the Finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and has made 321 runs from the 12 innings played. Even Glenn Maxwell in the middle order has got 446 runs from the 24 matches played.

Just like their batting, the bowling department of the Australian team has got quality players as Adam Zampa leads their spin department with 23 wickets in the 14 matches played. Josh Hazlewood with his line and length has been brilliant and has picked 17 wickets from the 13 matches while Pat Cummins has taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.90 for the team. In the end, the pace of Mitchell Starc is an added weapon for them and has registered 27 wickets from the 20 matches played while maintaining an average of 24.44.

laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments