World Cup venues: where the matches will take place

The T20 Format will be having its much-awaited T20 World Cup 2024 which will be counted as the ninth edition of the tournament and the England team will be entering as the Defending Champions this time. The tournament is scheduled to take place from 1st June 2024 and the Finals will be played on 29th June 2024 at the grounds of the United States and the West Indies. The International Cricket Council announced in November 2021 that the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup will take place in the United States and the West Indies. This announcement followed a joint bid from Cricket West Indies and USA Cricket, developed over two years of careful planning.

Venues for T20 World Cup 2024

After some careful evaluation and planning, the West Indies along with the United States will be the co-hosts for the T20 World Cup 2024. A total of 55 matches will be played in the 10 stadiums where 7 are from the West Indies while 3 stadiums are in the United States. This is the first time that USA will be hosting an ICC event and hence the fans will be eager to see how the pitch behaves here. Now, let’s look at all the stadiums that will be used during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

1. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua & Barbuda

The first stadium that comes in the list of the venues of the T20 World Cup 2024 is the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua & Barbuda which was built during the 2007 ODI World Cup and has been named after the Legend of the West Indies cricket, Vivian Richards. The stadium has the capacity to hold 10,000 spectators and has some other basic facilities like separate pitches for training combined with the media centres available. In the T20 World Cup 2024, this stadium in the West Indies will be used to host a total of eight matches (4 matches of League Stage and 4 matches of Super-8s).

2. Kensington Oval in Barbados

One of the most historical grounds in the country of West Indies and a place where Australia lifted the ODI World Cup Trophy in 2007 while England lifted the T20 World Cup trophy in 2010, the Kensington Oval in Barbados is again going to be the venue for the Finals. This stadium holds a rich history in cricket for the West Indies team and has been there for almost 120 years. The stadium has a capacity of 28,000 cricketing fans who can come and watch the matches with all the entertainment by their side. For the T20 World Cup 2024, the stadium has been assigned 9 matches (5 matches of League Stage, 4 matches of Super-8s, and the Finals).

3. Providence Stadium in Guyana

Another stadium that came into existence during the 2007 ODI World Cup in West Indies is the Providence Stadium which is present in Guyana. This stadium has been home to the matches of the Caribbean Premier League along with regularly hosting the ODI and the Test matches. Approximately, 20,000 fans have a chance to enter the stadium once and watch the match live and besides the stadium, the fans have a chance to get into the shopping mall and luxury apartments. The International Cricket Council has allotted 6 matches to this stadium for the T20 World Cup 2024 (5 matches of the League Stage and the Semi-Finals 2).

4. Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia

Named after the Legendary captain of West Indies who has won 2 T20 World Cups for the West Indies, Daren Sammy Cricket Ground was built in 2002 as Beausejour Cricket Ground but was then renamed in 2016 after Daren Sammy led the side in 2016. With an outfield that is fast-paced, the fans always get to see some high-scoring encounters. Furthermore, the 18 hospitality suites make sure that more than 15000 spectators have a chance to witness the games live without facing any issues. Just like this ground was an important venue for the 2007 ODI World Cup and the 2010 T20 World Cup, it will again host crucial 6 matches in the T20 World Cup 2024. (3 matches of League Stage and 3 matches of Super-8s).

5. Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent & the Grenadines

The Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent & the Grenadines will be making its debut in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 event as it will be hosting an ICC tournament match for the first time after being operational since 1981. This ground has an amazing history of holding bilateral matches for the West Indies team and provides a number of facilities like better practice grounds, a high-scoring pitch, and many more. For cricket enthusiasts, a capacity of 18000 spectators is enough to make the live matches a fun experience here, and hence for the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council has 5 important matches to host in this event. (3 matches of League Stage and 2 matches of Super-8s).

6. Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago

For the 2007 ODI World Cup, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago was first taken for the warm-up matches but the idea was later dropped. However, in 2017, it was finally opened for International matches and hence the 2024 T20 World Cup will be the first instance where the ground will be hosting a match of an ICC event. This stadium has the ability to hold 15000 spectators at once and has been a regular venue for holding the Caribbean Premier League matches and the Regional Four Day Competition amongst the domestic teams. Now for the T20 World Cup 2024, the Ground has been ordered to host 9 matches here. (4 warm-up matches, 4 matches of League Stage, and the Semi-Finals 1).

7. Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad & Tobago

The 7th ground of West Indies which will be hosting a few important matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 is the Queen’s Park Oval which is present in Trinidad & Tobago. The ground was opened in 1896 and has the second-largest capacity in the West Indies which is 20,000. With the mountains at the back, this ground is one of the most beautiful places to play cricket and often brings out some high-scoring encounters. With gym and indoor cricket practice available here, the ground has been brilliant for the cricketers. Coming to the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council has decided to give only 4 warm-up matches to this ground because the pitch is a bit damp.

8. Central Broward Park in Florida

The first ground from the United States that will be hosting the matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 is Central Broward Park in Florida. The stadium has got a capacity of 25000 fans along with offering them a luxury viewing area. It was established in 2007 and since then it has hosted several T20 matches between teams like Canada, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and many more. Moreover, several matches of the Caribbean Premier League have also been played here. In 2023, India and West Indies last played a T20 match here and for the T20 World Cup in 2024, the ground has been given a total of 7 matches which will be hosted here. (3 warm-up matches and 4 matches of League Stage).

9. Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

A modular stadium that is all set to host one of the biggest games of the T20 World Cup 2024 is the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and India vs Pakistan on the 9th of June 2024 will be played here. Currently, the ground has a capacity of 34000 fans and offers several facilities such as a media box and a hospitality box which makes it a brilliant venue for the players and the fans out there. Furthermore, it boasts an amazing facility of a quick drainage system and hence the matches won’t be affected much by the rain. The International Cricket Council has decided to host a total of 9 matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 here. (1 warm-up match and 8 matches of League Stage).

10. Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas has hosted a number of sports matches like Baseball, Soccer, and many more. Now, this stadium will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2024 matches and after opening in 2008, it will be making its debut in hosting an International match. However, the fans have earlier seen this ground hosting the matches of Major League Cricket and hence a total of 15000 fans can enter the stadium once to witness the best cricketing action live here. The ground boasts some amazing facilities which makes it an amazing venue for the cricket players and the fans. With the T20 World Cup coming up, the International Cricket Council has finalized this ground for hosting a total of 8 matches here. (4 warm-up matches and 4 matches of League Stage)