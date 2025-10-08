Womens Cricket World Cup Live Streaming

The Role of Live Streaming in Growth

Streaming changed the way the world consumes women’s cricket. In 1993, when the final at Lord’s was shown live on BBC Grandstand, around 2.5 million tuned in — one of the first proofs that women’s matches could attract a big audience. By 2017, more than 180 million people worldwide watched the tournament through a mix of television and streaming services, turning the event into a truly global spectacle. The 2022 edition in New Zealand set new digital standards: 1.64 billion video views across ICC channels and more than 215 million hours of broadcast consumed. In addition, ICC.tv, launched in 2021, opened the gates for fans in regions without local broadcasters to watch games live and free. This development allowed supporters from Europe, Central Asia, and other non-traditional cricket territories to follow every ball.

Where to Watch: Main Platforms by Region

Viewers in different countries have distinct options to follow the 2025 Women’s World Cup. Below is an outline of the leading broadcasters and streaming providers by territory.

Cost of Access: Quick Guide

Before choosing a service, it helps to know subscription costs. Prices vary widely, with some regions enjoying free access. India (JioHotstar): ₹149/3 months for mobile with ads, up to ₹1499/year for Premium (four devices).

USA/Canada (Willow): $9.99/month or $79.99/year; also bundled with Sling or YouTube TV.

UK (NOW Sports): ~£28/month (six-month saver), £34.99 standard; Day Pass available for 24 hours.

Australia (Prime Video): free for all users with an Amazon account.

New Zealand (Sky Sport Now): NZ$54.99/month; Day Pass and Annual available.

Sub-Saharan Africa (DStv Stream): packages start at ~R799/month depending on provider.

Audience Reach and Engagement

The global reach of the Women’s World Cup has expanded with every cycle. 2017: Over 180 million worldwide viewers, with 2.5 million watching the final live on UK TV.

2022: Digital views hit 1.64 billion; TV audience exceeded 100 million, and total viewing hours rose to 215 million.

2025 (ongoing): Already set a new attendance record for the group stage opener in Guwahati with 22,843 spectators, and early streaming data suggests a new global high is likely.

Short History of Broadcasting and Streaming

The story of live coverage of women’s cricket illustrates how technology has transformed the game’s fortunes. 1993: The BBC broadcast of the final drew 2.5 million viewers, proving the event could capture mainstream attention.

2010s: Stadium sellouts and increasing TV coverage reflected growing popularity, especially during the 2017 edition.

2021: ICC.tv launched, ensuring global free streaming in regions without rights holders.

2022: Record-breaking engagement with multiple language feeds and billions of digital video views.

2025: Australia’s Prime Video deal streamed all matches live and free, a rare case where a global tech platform provided universal access in a major cricketing country.

Conclusion

‌The Women’s Cricket World Cup has grown from a small tournament with limited exposure into a global sports event followed in every corner of the world. One of the main drivers behind this rise has been the development of broadcasting and, more recently, digital live streaming. Once restricted to TV coverage in a few countries, the tournament is now available on phones, laptops, and connected TVs, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers. Streaming has not only expanded access but also created a new generation of fans who follow women’s cricket across multiple platforms.‌Streaming also helped create a more inclusive experience. Multi-language commentary in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada made games more accessible for Indian fans. Younger audiences discovered the sport through clips shared on social platforms, and sponsors saw new opportunities to invest. By 2025, the Women’s World Cup has become an event followed by millions around the world, both in stadiums and on digital platforms.

Live streaming has been at the heart of women’s cricket’s transformation from underexposed to global. It provided access where none existed, expanded audiences in both traditional and new markets, and gave stars of the game a platform equal to men’s cricket. The Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 demonstrates how far the sport has traveled — from one televised final in 1993 to free global streams across dozens of regions. The tournament is no longer only about the action on the field but also about the connection between fans and players across continents, built through digital access.