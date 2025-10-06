Women’s ODI World Cup Winners.

Womens ODI World Cup Winners

ODI World Cup Winners: Complete List

‌Since 1973, the Women’s Cricket World Cup has crowned champions who set standards for every era. Titles concentrated among three nations: Australia, England, and New Zealand. Each triumph had its own character: league formats without a final in the early years, packed crowds at Lord’s in modern times, and decisive spells or record-breaking innings that swung the trophy.

Before diving into each champion’s story, here is a clear summary of every tournament so far.

Australia: 7 Titles (1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005, 2013, 2022)

Australia stands as the most successful team in the history of the Women’s World Cup. Their seven wins stretch across decades, with every generation adding its own chapter to a long story of strength. The first title was won in 1978 in India, when the league format determined the champion, and a key win against England at Hyderabad placed Australia at the top. Four years later in Christchurch, they won the first official final, again against England. In 1988, the side triumphed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, proving their superiority in front of a home crowd. The 1997 tournament in Kolkata brought another crown, remembered not only for Australia’s victory over New Zealand but also for Belinda Clark’s 229 not out against Denmark, the first double hundred in one-day internationals. In 2005 at Centurion, Karen Rolton’s unbeaten 107 gave them a decisive win over India. Eight years later, in Mumbai, Australia dominated the West Indies in the final, with Ellyse Perry and Jess Duffin in form. The 2022 title was secured in Christchurch after a perfect campaign; Alyssa Healy struck 170 in the final against England, the highest score ever recorded in a World Cup final.

Australia’s success has often been linked with individual brilliance. Belinda Clark redefined records in 1997 with her double century. Karen Rolton carried her team in 2005 with calm authority and an innings that crushed Indian hopes. In modern times, Alyssa Healy has become a symbol of dominance with her 170 in 2022, a knock that left England without answers. Together, they represent the standards that kept Australia at the top.

England: 4 Titles (1973, 1993, 2009, 2017)

England, the birthplace of the Women’s World Cup, has four trophies to its name and a tradition that often challenged Australia’s control. The first triumph came in 1973 when Rachael Heyhoe Flint’s leadership guided the team through the league stage, with Enid Bakewell scoring a decisive century against Australia. In 1993, England lifted the trophy again at Lord’s, defeating New Zealand, with Jan Brittin’s steady batting helping them through. Their third title arrived in 2009 in Sydney, when they overcame New Zealand in the final; Nicky Shaw, a late inclusion in the team, became the match-winner with the ball. In 2017, the team lifted the trophy at Lord’s again, defeating India by only nine runs. That match was remembered for Anya Shrubsole’s six wickets, still regarded as the finest bowling spell ever seen in a Women’s World Cup final.

England’s greats gave their wins character. Enid Bakewell became the star of the very first World Cup with her hundred. Jan Brittin stood as a symbol of consistency in the 1990s, passing the 1,000-run mark at World Cups. Decades later, Anya Shrubsole brought England glory with a performance that defined the 2017 final. Together, these players helped England build a reputation as the second power in women’s cricket.

New Zealand: 1 Title (2000)

New Zealand has only one Women’s World Cup crown, yet that victory in 2000 remains one of the most dramatic finals in the tournament's history. The White Ferns, playing at home, set 184 in the final at Lincoln. Australia came close but fell short by just four runs, bowled out for 180. The match remains memorable not only for the close finish but also because Belinda Clark, who was on the losing side, was named Player of the Match. The win carried a special meaning for New Zealand. Captain Emily Drumm led with composure, guiding her team with faith and discipline in the most tense of moments. That single triumph stands as one of the greatest days in New Zealand cricket, a reminder that belief and execution can defeat even the strongest of rivals.

Conclusion

The Women’s World Cup has been shaped by only three champions so far. Australia leads with seven titles, built on depth and stars who produced defining innings and spells at crucial moments. England follows with four victories, spread across decades, from the very first tournament in 1973 to the dramatic final at Lord’s in 2017. New Zealand holds a single but unforgettable crown from 2000, when Emily Drumm’s side edged Australia by just four runs in one of the closest finals ever.

Every triumph added new stories: Clark’s double century, Rolton’s unbeaten hundred, Healy’s 170, Bakewell’s century, Brittin’s steady scoring, Shrubsole’s six wickets, Drumm’s leadership. Together, these names explain how the World Cup created not only winners but also legends, each remembered long after the trophies were lifted.