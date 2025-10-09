Womens Cricket World Cup Tickets 2025

‌The 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup is not just about players and results but also about fans filling stadiums across India and Sri Lanka. For the first time, the event is co-hosted by two nations, with 31 matches scheduled from September 30 to November 2. The demand for tickets has become a story in itself, with record-breaking crowds in some cities and mixed scenes in others. Pricing policies, new sales platforms, and scheduling decisions have all shaped how spectators experience the tournament.

Tournament Schedule and Venues

The competition features eight teams in a round-robin format, followed by semi-finals and the final. Five venues have been confirmed: Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Below is the official match schedule, with dates, venues, and start times.

‌Semi-finals are on 29 and 30 October, with the final on 2 November. DY Patil Stadium is set to host the final unless Pakistan qualifies, in which case the venue shifts to Colombo.

Ticket Sales and Attendance Trends

Ticketing for 2025 began with some turbulence. The schedule was adjusted late in August, and many fans only saw tickets appear close to match day. Organisers set very low entry prices, with some tickets costing as little as one US dollar, to drive crowd interest. The strategy paid off immediately: the opening match in Guwahati drew 22,843 spectators, the highest attendance ever recorded for a women’s ICC group game. Yet interest has not been consistent. Indore’s Australia vs New Zealand clash on the second day saw half-empty stands despite an intense atmosphere. In Colombo, the India vs Pakistan fixture became one of the hottest tickets of the group stage, with huge demand at symbolic pricing. Compared with 2022 in New Zealand, where Covid restrictions limited crowds, 2025 already shows signs of a record in-person turnout, even if mid-tier games are not filling all seats.

Rising Popularity of Women’s Cricket

The growth of the women’s game is visible not only in attendance but also in prize money and media reach. The prize pool has been set at USD 13.88 million — almost four times the amount of the last edition. Broadcasters across continents signed on, from Star in India to ESPN in the Caribbean. Digital clips and highlights are driving attention on social media, while the Women’s Premier League in India has built a fan base that now extends into this World Cup. Headline matches, such as India vs. Pakistan, India vs. Australia, and Australia vs. England, are expected to reach capacity. Low entry prices and prime scheduling of these games are designed to attract both die-hard supporters and new followers.

Forecast: Future of Ticketing and Fan Culture

The current policy of affordable pricing for group matches and higher tiers for marquee games is creating new habits. If fans continue to attend in large numbers, cricket boards will likely expand fixtures in significant cities, invest more in stadium services, and keep women’s cricket in top broadcast slots. The record prize pool and broad sponsorship support also mean better stability for the future. Risks remain. Venue changes and late ticket releases can frustrate supporters, and the uneven attendance between blockbuster clashes and smaller fixtures could create gaps in perception. Still, the 2025 edition clearly shows the direction: women’s cricket is now part of mainstream sporting culture, and match attendance is expected to rise steadily in the coming years.

Where to Buy Tickets



Fans can secure tickets through several official and partner channels. ICC Ticketing Platform:tickets.cricketworldcup.com

India (BookMyShow): partner for Indian venues.

Early sales: some phases included Google Pay exclusives, allowing advance booking.

Stadium counters: available on match days if unsold tickets are still available.

Resellers: Tickets for certain games appear on secondary markets, such as StubHub.

Ticket Prices

Prices for this edition are set at unprecedented low levels to encourage turnout. Group-stage tickets in India started at ₹100 (about USD 1.14).

The India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo had tickets priced at only ₹29, the lowest officially recorded for an ICC event.

Premium and VIP categories exist, but official rates have not been consistently published.

Media outlets describe this World Cup as the most affordable in ICC history

Conclusion

The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has already broken new ground in ticketing. Symbolic prices, wider availability, and strong headline fixtures are drawing record attendances. India and Sri Lanka have turned the event into a festival where fans can watch world-class cricket at entry points accessible to almost everyone. If this approach continues, future tournaments could establish a stable tradition of packed grounds, ensuring women’s cricket grows not only on screens but also in stadiums across the globe.