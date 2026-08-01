India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Sees Significant Change
India and Sri Lanka XI will be facing each other in a warm-up match. This match is set to be played for three days now, starting from 7 August. Earlier it was set to be played for four days but now it has been reduced to three to manage the schedule.
The Test series between India and Sri Lanka are all set to commence from 15 August. But right before the series against Sri Lanka, India will also be having a warm-up match, which will be played against the Sri Lanka XI.
This match is all set to commence from 7 August, as India will get another chance to show their performances at the Sri Lankan pitches. But right before that, a major change was announced for this warm-up game, which was originally set to be played for four days, like the other warm-up matches.
Now it has been reported that this warm-up match between India and Sri Lanka XI will be played for just three days. Starting from 7 August, this match will be coming to an end on 9 August. The clear reason behind the same is still unknown, but it is being said to favour the schedule of both teams.
Our Take
The decision to reduce the warm-up match from four days to three days has received mixed reactions. It will be quite challenging for the Indian stars to know more about the pitch conditions in just three days. After nine years, India will be visiting Sri Lanka for the very first time. And only three players from the previous tour have made it to this team, as other players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane have announced their retirements from the game.
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