India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Sees Significant Change

The decision to reduce the warm-up match from four days to three days has received mixed reactions. It will be quite challenging for the Indian stars to know more about the pitch conditions in just three days. After nine years, India will be visiting Sri Lanka for the very first time. And only three players from the previous tour have made it to this team, as other players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane have announced their retirements from the game.