Saransh Jain Reveals the Veteran Behind India's Fitness Revolution
Saransh Jain has got his maiden call up for the Indian team. Aged 33 years, he can also be termed as a late bloomer for the Indian team, as he is set for the Sri Lanka series. In a recent interview, he talked about Virat Kohli, who has revolutionized fitness in the game.
Saransh Jain, the new call up for the Indian team, has credited Virat Kohli for revolutionising fitness in the game. Speaking about the former Test captain of the Indian team, he said that Kohli's dedication to fitness has been a constant source of inspiration throughout his career. Saransh said that Kohli has set high standards for fitness in Indian cricket.
The transformation of the team's approach to fitness standards has been made possible by him. Saransh Jain said, "Virat Kohli has created a fitness culture in Indian cricket, and that has always inspired me. If I get an opportunity, I'll do my best to fulfil whatever role the team requires.”
The debutant has also talked about the fact that he always wanted to represent India at the big stage. And he was always ready to take up an opportunity like this when available.
Our Take
The comments made by Saransh Jain have gained a lot of attention among the fans. Virat Kohli has been the fitness king for the Indian cricket team, as he has rocked all the fitness tests without any interruptions. With Saransh Jain having his debut in the Test format, he may not be able to play with Virat Kohli anytime soon, as the latter is retired from this format of the game. But if Saransh is able to make it to the ODI setup, he will be having one of the biggest moments.
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