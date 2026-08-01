Saransh Jain Reveals the Veteran Behind India's Fitness Revolution

The comments made by Saransh Jain have gained a lot of attention among the fans. Virat Kohli has been the fitness king for the Indian cricket team, as he has rocked all the fitness tests without any interruptions. With Saransh Jain having his debut in the Test format, he may not be able to play with Virat Kohli anytime soon, as the latter is retired from this format of the game. But if Saransh is able to make it to the ODI setup, he will be having one of the biggest moments.