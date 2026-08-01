Mohammad Amir Makes Bold 'Greatest of This Generation' Claim on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir had some of the most intense battles but they were easily dominated by Virat Kohli. Whether it is the 2016 Asia Cup, or any ODI tournament where India and Pakistan went against each other, Kohli has been standing tall against India's arch rivals. He also smashed a ton when India faced Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. And the way he plays has impressed not just Mohammad Amir, but many other Pakistani players, who would also want to accept the fact that he is the greatest of this generation.