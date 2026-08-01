Mohammad Amir Makes Bold 'Greatest of This Generation' Claim on Virat Kohli
Mohammad Amir was present in an interview where he talked about Virat Kohli. Amir has been praising Virat Kohli for a long time, as they have played against each other on multiple occasions. Recently, Amir claimed the fact that Virat Kohli is the greatest cricketer of this generation.
The India Pakistan rivalry has given some of the most heated battles to the cricket fans on the field. And one of the best moments among all of them was watching Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli against each other. One player with his sheer pace and carry, while the other stands tall with his control and style of playing.
The battles between Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli have been intense, but it has been mainly dominated by the King. While Kohli is still a part of India in ODIs, Amir is no longer a part of the international setup of Pakistan. Recently in an interview, he talked about the greatness of Virat Kohli.
Mohammad Amir was asked about Virat Kohli, when he said, “Virat Kohli is the Best in the World. He's the No.1 Cricketer of this Generation. There is no comparison to him. He's the one very tough to bowl to him.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir had some of the most intense battles but they were easily dominated by Virat Kohli. Whether it is the 2016 Asia Cup, or any ODI tournament where India and Pakistan went against each other, Kohli has been standing tall against India's arch rivals. He also smashed a ton when India faced Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. And the way he plays has impressed not just Mohammad Amir, but many other Pakistani players, who would also want to accept the fact that he is the greatest of this generation.
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