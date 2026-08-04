Twitter Erupts as BCCI Parts Ways with T Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

20

BCCI has confirmed the exit of two members of India's coaching staff. And these members include T Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate, marking a significant change in the coaching staff. Fans on Twitter are now asking for some other members also who should resign.

A major change has been made to the coaching staff of the BCCI. Recently, the reports of T Dilip not renewing his contact with the Indian team have come out to be true. However, he was not the only one who decided to part ways with the Indian team, as another name was in the list. 

Recently, BCCI has posted on its official X account, which confirmed the exit of not just one but two members of the coaching staff. T Dilip, the fielding coach, and Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach of the Indian team have stepped down from their position, as their tenure with the team came to an end. 

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same. 

Nice Question 

BCCI is giving posts about the other members of the coaching staff stepping down. But the fans are not getting the post of Gautam Gambhir stepping down from his role as the Head Coach. 

Respect +

A Twitter user took this moment to give some respect to both T Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate. Both of them worked hard for the Indian team but never got the credit they deserved. 

We'll Miss It

We should all take a moment to thank Ryan ten Doeschate for his service with the Indian team. He came out in the press conference when the team lost the game, and this will be missed. 

laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0