Twitter Erupts as BCCI Parts Ways with T Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate
BCCI has confirmed the exit of two members of India's coaching staff. And these members include T Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate, marking a significant change in the coaching staff. Fans on Twitter are now asking for some other members also who should resign.
A major change has been made to the coaching staff of the BCCI. Recently, the reports of T Dilip not renewing his contact with the Indian team have come out to be true. However, he was not the only one who decided to part ways with the Indian team, as another name was in the list.
Shameless gambhir still exists as coach. Scapegoating won't help.. accountability starts at the top. this ryan ten guy was more or less like a money laundering bhai bhai thing scheme— AURAMEMNON (@Giyu_Rengoku318) August 4, 2026
Recently, BCCI has posted on its official X account, which confirmed the exit of not just one but two members of the coaching staff. T Dilip, the fielding coach, and Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach of the Indian team have stepped down from their position, as their tenure with the team came to an end.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Nice Question
Gambhir post when @BCCI ? 😭— MKS (@chadmks) August 4, 2026
BCCI is giving posts about the other members of the coaching staff stepping down. But the fans are not getting the post of Gautam Gambhir stepping down from his role as the Head Coach.
Respect +
Respect to both. The backroom staff rarely get the credit they deserve, but titles are won in the unseen hours. Class acts. 👏🇮🇳— Dino Vibes Daily (@DinoLeadingNews) August 4, 2026
A Twitter user took this moment to give some respect to both T Dilip and Ryan ten Doeschate. Both of them worked hard for the Indian team but never got the credit they deserved.
We'll Miss It
Thank you for nothing Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate, will miss you in the press conference after losing the match. 🙂— Crickboii¹8 (@Crickboii) August 4, 2026
We should all take a moment to thank Ryan ten Doeschate for his service with the Indian team. He came out in the press conference when the team lost the game, and this will be missed.