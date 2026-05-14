Ajinkya Rahane News

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At Sportscafe, we bring you all the latest news about Ajinkya Rahane, from his remarkable performances on the field to updates on his career. Stay connected for the most recent news about Ajinkya Rahane, including today’s stories, career highlights, and personal milestones.

Ajinkya Rahane in Spotlight After Srikkanth’s Massive Comment

Ajinkya Rahane in Spotlight After Srikkanth’s Massive Comment

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Was Letting Shreyas Iyer Go KKRs Biggest Mistake?

Was Letting Shreyas Iyer Go KKRs Biggest Mistake?

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Twitter Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane Penalised for Slow Over Rate

Twitter Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane Penalised for Slow Over Rate

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Lalit Modis Take on Rahanes Interview Sparks Fresh Buzz

Lalit Modis Take on Rahanes Interview Sparks Fresh Buzz

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KKR vs PBKS | Rain Wins, Twitter Reacts to Washed-Out Game

KKR vs PBKS | Rain Wins, Twitter Reacts to Washed-Out Game

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Twitter Erupts as Mumbai Indians Finally Win IPL Opener After 2012!

Twitter Erupts as Mumbai Indians Finally Win IPL Opener After 2012!

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IPL Retentions Preview | Kolkata Knight Riders will have key decisions to make with big money

IPL Retentions Preview | Kolkata Knight Riders will have key decisions to make with big money

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Shashi Tharoor’s Strong Words Put Spotlight on BCCI’s Selection Controversies

Shashi Tharoor’s Strong Words Put Spotlight on BCCI’s Selection Controversies

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Can India Repeat Their 2017 Women’s World Cup Performance Against Australia?

Can India Repeat Their 2017 Women’s World Cup Performance Against Australia?

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Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub

Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub

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India Dominates, Pakistan Prepares: Asia Cup 2025 Heats Up

India Dominates, Pakistan Prepares: Asia Cup 2025 Heats Up

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KKR announces Chandrakant Pandit’s departure through social media post

KKR announces Chandrakant Pandit’s departure through social media post

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‘I love playing Test cricket, it is a passion’ - reveals former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

‘I love playing Test cricket, it is a passion’ - reveals former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane

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Inconsistent run of batters continue to haunt KKR, opine Rahane and Bravo

Inconsistent run of batters continue to haunt KKR, opine Rahane and Bravo

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‌KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts to frustrated Kohli after trespasser breaches 

‌KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts to frustrated Kohli after trespasser breaches 

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IPL | Ajinkya Rahane to captain KKR with Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy

IPL | Ajinkya Rahane to captain KKR with Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy

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‌Ranji Trophy | Twitter perplexed as umpire denies Shardul’s entry to summon Rahane from dugout

‌Ranji Trophy | Twitter perplexed as umpire denies Shardul’s entry to summon Rahane from dugout

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Ranji Trophy | Really confident about hungry Rohit, affirms Mumbai captain Rahane

Ranji Trophy | Really confident about hungry Rohit, affirms Mumbai captain Rahane

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‌Irani Cup | Kotian’s stellar show dominates Rest of India as Mumbai end 27-year drought

‌Irani Cup | Kotian’s stellar show dominates Rest of India as Mumbai end 27-year drought

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Irani Trophy | Twitter reacts Ajinkya Rahane's cool dips after controversial LBW call

Irani Trophy | Twitter reacts Ajinkya Rahane's cool dips after controversial LBW call

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Reports | Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur gear up for Irani Trophy as Rahane leads

Reports | Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur gear up for Irani Trophy as Rahane leads

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Dinesh Karthik backs Gill, Sarfaraz to succeed Pujara, Rahane in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Dinesh Karthik backs Gill, Sarfaraz to succeed Pujara, Rahane in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

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‌WATCH | Ajinkya Rahane shines in County Championship with century after 19-month drought 

‌WATCH | Ajinkya Rahane shines in County Championship with century after 19-month drought 

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RCB vs CSK | Twitter erupts as charged-up Kohli shushes CSK fans after Ferguson outfoxes Rahane

RCB vs CSK | Twitter erupts as charged-up Kohli shushes CSK fans after Ferguson outfoxes Rahane

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CSK vs GT | Twitter lauds Rahane heading back to pavilion to console Ravindra after Miller's acrobatic run out

CSK vs GT | Twitter lauds Rahane heading back to pavilion to console Ravindra after Miller's acrobatic run out

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CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts to Rahul-de Kock heroics as Lucknow Super Giants outclass Chennai Super Kings

CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts to Rahul-de Kock heroics as Lucknow Super Giants outclass Chennai Super Kings

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CSK vs GT | Twitter and CSK dugout in splits as David Miller and Vijay Shankar's misfield costs GT extra runs

CSK vs GT | Twitter and CSK dugout in splits as David Miller and Vijay Shankar's misfield costs GT extra runs

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