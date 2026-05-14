Ajinkya Rahane News
At Sportscafe, we bring you all the latest news about Ajinkya Rahane, from his remarkable performances on the field to updates on his career. Stay connected for the most recent news about Ajinkya Rahane, including today’s stories, career highlights, and personal milestones.
Ajinkya Rahane in Spotlight After Srikkanth’s Massive Comment
Was Letting Shreyas Iyer Go KKRs Biggest Mistake?
Twitter Erupts After Ajinkya Rahane Penalised for Slow Over Rate
Lalit Modis Take on Rahanes Interview Sparks Fresh Buzz
KKR vs PBKS | Rain Wins, Twitter Reacts to Washed-Out Game
Twitter Erupts as Mumbai Indians Finally Win IPL Opener After 2012!
IPL Retentions Preview | Kolkata Knight Riders will have key decisions to make with big money
Shashi Tharoor’s Strong Words Put Spotlight on BCCI’s Selection Controversies
Can India Repeat Their 2017 Women’s World Cup Performance Against Australia?
Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub
India Dominates, Pakistan Prepares: Asia Cup 2025 Heats Up
KKR announces Chandrakant Pandit’s departure through social media post
‘I love playing Test cricket, it is a passion’ - reveals former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane
Inconsistent run of batters continue to haunt KKR, opine Rahane and Bravo
KKR vs RCB | Twitter reacts to frustrated Kohli after trespasser breaches
IPL | Ajinkya Rahane to captain KKR with Venkatesh Iyer as his deputy
Ranji Trophy | Twitter perplexed as umpire denies Shardul’s entry to summon Rahane from dugout
Ranji Trophy | Really confident about hungry Rohit, affirms Mumbai captain Rahane
Irani Cup | Kotian’s stellar show dominates Rest of India as Mumbai end 27-year drought
Irani Trophy | Twitter reacts Ajinkya Rahane's cool dips after controversial LBW call
Reports | Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur gear up for Irani Trophy as Rahane leads
Dinesh Karthik backs Gill, Sarfaraz to succeed Pujara, Rahane in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
WATCH | Ajinkya Rahane shines in County Championship with century after 19-month drought
RCB vs CSK | Twitter erupts as charged-up Kohli shushes CSK fans after Ferguson outfoxes Rahane
CSK vs GT | Twitter lauds Rahane heading back to pavilion to console Ravindra after Miller's acrobatic run out
CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts to Rahul-de Kock heroics as Lucknow Super Giants outclass Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs GT | Twitter and CSK dugout in splits as David Miller and Vijay Shankar's misfield costs GT extra runs
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