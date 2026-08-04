Sure Bet of the Day, August 4! Score Big Across Every Cricket Match Today!

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The Hundred - Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirits

The Sunrisers Leeds are all set to take on the London Spirits in the 20th match of the Men’s Hundred Tournament at Headingley, Leeds. Sunrisers Leeds are all set to enter the contest as the favourites in the match.

Best Odds Parimatch: Sunrisers Leeds 1.76 Place a bet Dafabet: London Spirits 2.18 Place a bet

Why are Sunrisers Leeds Still Well Backed?

Sunrisers Leeds are currently in sixth position in the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses from their first 4 games. They have the support of Zak Crawley, who has made 277 runs from 10 matches at an average of 34.63. Talking about the bowlers, Matthew Potts has been the key player with 8 wickets from the 9 matches played for the team. In the last 5 head-to-head matches, the Sunrisers Leeds have a 3-2 lead over the London Spirits.

For the London Spirits, the upcoming contest is crucial as they have just 1 win from the first 4 matches of the season. Liam Livingstone has been the best batsman for the team with 168 runs from the 5 matches played while keeping an average of 42. In the bowling department, Jamie Overton has been able to pick 11 wickets from the first 9 matches while having a strike rate of 13.18.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Having a green surface which offers swing and pace, the pitch at Headingley, Leeds brings out the support to the bowlers. For the teams, bowling first looks to be the best option as it allows them to exploit the green conditions of the pitch. Considering the odds and the form of the players, the Sunrisers Leeds are expected to take the win in this match.

The Women’s Hundred Competition - Sunrisers Leeds (Women) vs London Spirits (Women)

In the Women’s Hundred competition, the Sunrisers Leeds Women will be up against the London Spirits Women at Headingley, Leeds. London Spirits will be entering the contest as the team with the tag of favourites.

Best Odds Parimatch: London Spirits (Women) 1.84 Place a bet Dafabet: Sunrisers Leeds (Women) 1.98 Place a bet

Why are London Spirits Women Still Well Backed?

The London Spirits Women have got 1 win from the first 4 matches of the tournament and hence are at the fifth spot in the League. For them, Grace Harris has proved to be the key player with 114 runs from the 10 matches while having an average of 12.67, while amongst the bowlers, Marizanne Kapp has got 9 wickets from the 5 matches played.

Coming to the Sunrisers Leeds Women, they have 1 win and 3 losses from their first 4 matches of the tournament. Talking about the players, they will be relying on Phoebe Litchfield who has scored 308 runs from the 10 matches while having an average of 38.5 while in the bowling department, Annabel Sutherland has been able to pick up 18 wickets from the 10 matches while having a strike rate of 10.88.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The match between the Sunrisers Leeds Women and the London Spirits Women will be played at the Headingley, Leeds and the pitch offers bounce and swing with the green top for the players. Offering the bowlers a chance to flip the match in their favour, the London Spirits Women are looking as the key favourites to win the match against the Sunrisers Leeds Women.

Tamil Nadu Premier League - Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

In the 1st match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, the Dindigul Dragons will be up against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. Considering the odds, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are the favourites in this match.

Best Odds Parimatch: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 1.69 Place a bet Dafabet: Dindigul Dragons 2.08 Place a bet

Why are IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Still Well Backed?

As the new TNPL season begins, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans enter the opening match in outstanding form after winning each of their last five matches. Their batting unit has been led by Tushar Raheja, who scored 496 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 55.11 and an impressive strike rate of 183.02. VP Amit Sathvik has also been a reliable contributor with 356 runs, providing stability at the top. With the ball, Esakkimuthu A has picked up 14 wickets, while Sai Kishore continues to control the middle overs with his economical left arm spin. Tiruppur also enjoy a slight edge in recent meetings, winning two of the last five clashes against Dindigul, including dominant victories by 118 runs and 9 wickets in 2025.

Dindigul Dragons are preparing for their first game of the season and they will look to build on a mixed run of form that includes three wins from their last five matches. Shivam Singh has been the standout batter with 327 runs in his previous 10 games, while Vimal Khumar has added valuable support with 240 runs. Their bowling attack remains one of the strongest in the competition, featuring Varun Chakravarthy, who has claimed 11 wickets, alongside experienced pacer Sandeep Warrier.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the opening match at NPR College Ground in Dindigul, batters are expected to enjoy the conditions as the surface generally offers good pace and consistent bounce. The average first innings score of around 175 reflects its batting-friendly nature, while teams crossing 180 have often put themselves in a commanding position. Fast bowlers could find some assistance with the new ball, but the pitch usually becomes easier for stroke play as the innings progresses. Spinners are likely to play more of a supporting role unless the surface slows down later in the game. Based on recent form and overall squad strength, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans head into this contest as the favourites.