Sure Bet of the Day, July 25! Welsh Fire vs MI London: A solid bet at 1.67

Parimatch Best Odds MI London 1.67 Place a bet

Why is MI London Still Well Backed?

MI London will be entering the contest with 4 wins from their last 5 matches and will be relying a lot on Sam Curran, who has been the best all-rounder for the team. As a batsman, he has got 298 runs from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 171.26; as a bowler, he has been able to pick up 14 wickets while keeping a strike rate of 13 for the team. Besides him, Rashid Khan has picked up 13 wickets from the 7 matches played.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire has picked up just 2 wins from the last 5 matches and has the experience of Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has scored 204 runs in 9 innings and has a strike rate of 147.82. Amongst the bowlers, Ben Kellaway comes with an experience of 4 wickets from 3 matches and has a strike rate of 13.75.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, the balance between bat and ball is often noticed, and hence the teams will be excited to have an amazing battle on the field. The pitch is generally flat and hence the fans can expect some big scores on the board. Coming to the odds, MI London are leading the race to win the match against the Welsh Fire and hence have a better chance to maximise the rewards if the bets are placed on.