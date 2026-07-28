Sure Bet of the Day, July 28! An Amazing Chance to Double up Your Reward!

As we come to the 28th day of the month of July, the fans can expect a number of cricket matches to go live. With the odds stacked up for the match, the viewers have an amazing chance to double up their rewards and win exciting prizes.

The Hundred - Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants

Coming live on the screens on 28th July, 2026, the Men’s Hundred tournament will have Sunrisers Leeds taking on the Manchester Super Giants at the Headingley, Leeds. With their past record, Sunrisers Leeds are looking like the favourites in this match.

Best Odds Parimatch: Sunrisers Leeds 1.84 Place a bet Dafabet: Manchester Super Giants 1.99 Place a bet

Why are Sunrisers Leeds Still Well Backed?

Having 1 win in their last 2 matches, the Sunrisers Leeds are on a terrific run in this season. Their captain Zak Crawley has made 226 runs from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 151.67 while Harry Brook has got 213 runs with a strike rate of 154.34. Amongst the bowlers, Matthew Potts has got 8 wickets from the 9 matches and has a bowling strike rate of 21.25.

Coming to the Manchester Super Giants, they are placed at the first position in the points table with 2 wins from their last 2 matches. Jos Buttler has got 389 runs from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 151.36 while amongst the bowlers, Josh Tongue has picked up 17 wickets from the 8 matches and has got the perfect partner in the name of Sonny Baker who has picked up 13 wickets from the 9 matches played.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Offering early bounce and swing to the pace bowlers, the pitch at Headingley, Leeds is expected to be bowler friendly in the first few overs while the game for the batsmen will open in the middle overs. The spinners also have a big role to play in the match and hence are expected to turn the match for their team. Considering the team balance and form, the Sunrisers Leeds are expected to take the game home against the Manchester Super Giants.

The Women’s Hundred Tournament - Sunrisers Leeds (Women) vs Manchester Super Giants (Women)

Coming to the Women’s Hundred Competition, the Sunrisers Leeds Women are scheduled to play against the Manchester Super Giants Women at Headingley, Leeds on 28th July, 2026. With their past form, the Manchester Super Giants Women are the hot favourites to win the match.

Best Odds Parimatch: Manchester Super Giants Women 1.77 Place a bet Dafabet: Sunrisers Leeds Women 1.93 Place a bet

Why are Manchester Super Giants Women Still Well Backed?

The Manchester Super Giants Women are entering with a win and a no-result from their first 2 matches in the tournament so far. Kathryn Bryce has been their best batsman as she has scored 142 runs from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 112.69 while talking about the bowlers, Sophie Ecclestone has taken 11 wickets from the 9 matches and has a strike rate of 16.36 for the team. In their last 5 head-to-head encounters, the Manchester Super Giants Women are 3-2 ahead of Sunrisers Leeds Women.

For the Sunrisers Leeds Women, the tournament has started with a win and a loss and hence are placed at the 5th position in the points table. Phoebe Litchfield has been their best player with the bat as she has scored 317 runs from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 151.67 while in the bowling department, Annabel Sutherland is the one who has got 16 wickets from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 12.37 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Having an average first innings score in the T20 format of 173, the Headingley, Leeds is going to be a bowler’s friendly ground at the start of the innings as it also offers swing and bounce to the pacers. As the match will progress, the spinners will come into the match and taking up the bowling department of the Manchester Super Giants Women, they have better odds stacked in their favour to win the match against Sunrisers Leeds Women.

Lanka Premier League - Colombo Kaps vs Jaffna Kings

Starting on 28th July, 2026 at the 7:30 PM IST, the Lanka Premier League is set to witness the contest between the Colombo Kaps and Jaffna Kings at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. With their form, Jaffna Kings are the hot favourites in the match.

Best Odds Parimatch: Jaffna Kings 1.74 Place a bet Dafabet: Colombo Kaps 2.12 Place a bet

Why are Jaffna Kings Still Well Backed?

For the Jaffna Kings, the campaign has been a balanced one so far with 3 wins and 2 defeats from 5 matches, placing them among the leading teams in the points table. Their recent form reads L, W, W, L, W, showing they have bounced back well after setbacks. Jaffna also carry a psychological edge into this contest after defeating Colombo Kaps by 5 runs earlier in the tournament. Looking at the last five meetings between the sides, Jaffna have won 4 while Colombo have managed just 1 victory, highlighting Jaffna's dominance in this fixture. Avishka Fernando has been the standout batter, scoring 245 runs in his last 10 innings at a strike rate of 149.39. With the ball, Lizaad Williams has impressed by claiming 10 wickets in only 4 matches while maintaining an economy rate of 8..

Coming to the Colombo Kaps, the season has also produced 3 wins and 2 losses from 5 outings, keeping them level on points with Jaffna. Although they lost the latest meeting against Jaffna, Colombo's only success in the last five head to head clashes came in 2024 when they secured a commanding 9 wicket win. Kamindu Mendis has been their batting star, piling up 237 runs in 6 matches at an average of 47.4 and an outstanding strike rate of 159.06. Binura Fernando has led the bowling attack with 13 wickets in his last 8 matches, consistently providing breakthroughs.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the match heads to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, batters can expect a surface that rewards positive stroke play early, with true bounce and quick outfield conditions supporting high scores. As the game progresses, the pitch is likely to slow down, bringing spinners into play with extra grip and turn. Fast bowlers may enjoy some swing with the new ball, especially under evening conditions, before the surface settles. The weather is expected to remain warm with only a slight chance of passing showers. Considering their recent form and balanced squad, Jaffna Kings enter the contest as favourites against Colombo Kaps.