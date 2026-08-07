BCCI Revamps Fitness Testing Criteria for Indian Cricketers
The BCCI has brought down some changes to the fitness test rules for the Indian team. Scrapping down the customised tests, changes have been made to the Bronco Tests and 2K Test. Now players will have to complete the 2K Test immediately after the Bronco Test.
Since yesterday, the BCCI has been working to sort out the issues which have been persisting in the CoE. Reports claimed that the BCCI is looking out for some changes which would ensure that the players remained fit and available for the team. Over the last few months, several games have been affected due to the injury concerns.
Moreover, it was also being said that the customised tests will be scrapped. And reports claim that this has been done by the BCCI, with some changes also being made to the tests. Players will now have to complete the Bronco Test in 5.15 to 5.20 minutes, as the earlier time was 6 minutes.
Right after completing the Bronco Test, players will have to move on to the 2K Test. In this, they will have to complete the 2 kilometres run in 9 to 10 minutes. With the changes being made to these two tests, it will ensure that only the fittest are able to make it to the Indian team.
Our Take
Looking at the injury issues being faced by the Indian team every now and then, these changes were needed the most. The time of Bronco Test has been reduced and keeping the 2K Test right after the same comes as a bright opportunity for the players to take a look at their endurance and durability. Moreover, the team will be aiming to keep the best and fittest players in the lineup, as they are now preparing for the ODI World Cup 2027.
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