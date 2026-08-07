Injury Concern for India as Shubman Gill Sits Out Warm-Up Match

The injury concerns have started to haunt the Indian team once again. Jasprit Bumrah was already ruled out of the series, and Sai Sudharsan is yet to join the team, as he has not accomplished 100% fitness. And now Shubman Gill has also been hit with a minor injury on his right ring finger, as he aims to recover in time for the series. This series will hold great importance for the Indian team, as it is their deciding factor for the WTC final.