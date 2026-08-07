Injury Concern for India as Shubman Gill Sits Out Warm-Up Match
The Indian team has been affected with yet another injury concern. In the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, India was playing without Shubman Gill. The skipper suffered with an injury in his ring finger during the catching practices yesterday.
The warm-up match between India and Sri Lanka XI has started, and this match has seen a major absence. The Indian team is playing with KL Rahul as the captain, as Shubman Gill has decided to sit out on the first day of the game. He has been ruled out due to an injury he suffered in the practice sessions.
This injury was confirmed by the BCCI via a tweet today, which told the fans that the skipper had injured his right ring finger ahead of this game. And this injury happened yesterday in the catching practices, which has been a slight concern for the Indian team. However, it was also mentioned that he won't be playing for just one day.
There is a chance that the Indian skipper Shubman Gill will be able to take the field tomorrow. But all of it depends on his fitness, since the injury is not very severe. With India bowling first, the Sri Lanka XI have received a strong start in the game.
Our Take
The injury concerns have started to haunt the Indian team once again. Jasprit Bumrah was already ruled out of the series, and Sai Sudharsan is yet to join the team, as he has not accomplished 100% fitness. And now Shubman Gill has also been hit with a minor injury on his right ring finger, as he aims to recover in time for the series. This series will hold great importance for the Indian team, as it is their deciding factor for the WTC final.
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