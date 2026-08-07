Ajinkya Rahane Likely to Light Up the European T20 Premier League

It can be said that Ajinkya Rahane ended his time in the Indian Premier League way too soon, but fans will still congratulate him for starting a new chapter. He now joins the list of various other players who have retired from the game just to participate in the other T20 leagues too. The list of players also includes the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, as fans hope that they are able to see Ashwin and Rahane play together in the European T20 Premier League.