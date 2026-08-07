Ajinkya Rahane Likely to Light Up the European T20 Premier League
Ajinkya Rahane has recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He also won't be a part of the Indian Premier League, which keeps him open to explore other tournaments. It is being reported that Rahane would be a part of the European T20 Premier League.
Ajinkya Rahane has retired from all formats of the game. While he has not been a part of the Indian team since 2023, his contributions will never be forgotten in the overseas tests. However, as Rahane has ended one chapter of his career, he is now likely to start the second.
With Rahane not being a part of the Indian Premier League too, he is now exploring the other T20 leagues around the world. Reports claim that he is likely to participate in the European T20 Premier League, which is set to commence in the next few months. It remains to be seen which team gets Rahane for the inaugural season.
He has been a part of the Indian Premier League for a long time, and even captained Kolkata Knight Riders in his final seasons of the tournament. With his experience in the shortest format of the game and his calm temperament, teams will be ready to have a player like him in their line-up.
Our Take
It can be said that Ajinkya Rahane ended his time in the Indian Premier League way too soon, but fans will still congratulate him for starting a new chapter. He now joins the list of various other players who have retired from the game just to participate in the other T20 leagues too. The list of players also includes the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, as fans hope that they are able to see Ashwin and Rahane play together in the European T20 Premier League.
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