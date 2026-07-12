Shashank Singh Addresses Viral Cook Assault Claims
Shashank Singh and his family had faced allegations of assaulting their cook. Their family hired a new cook, who later claimed that he was assaulted by the player, his father, and their driver. However, Shashank Singh has finally opened up to all the allegations and addressed the scenario.
Shashank Singh has been on the headlines for the last few weeks, as he was booked for an offence. His father, driver, and Shashank himself, were alleged to assault their newly hired cook. Some viral videos also showed that the cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, was showing the bruises on his body.
But recently, Shashank Singh thought to finally address the entire situation. He posted several photos on his Twitter handle, talking about what had exactly happened. The first thing PBKS batsman talked about was the amount of hatred and trolling he received in this matter.
I’ve carried this with me for a while. Today, I’m choosing to share my perspective. Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read it. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BpbUvZFyoR— shashank singh (@shashank2191) July 12, 2026
Later he also addressed a few things about the cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar. He revealed that the cook already had 9 FIRs registered against him, out of which 8 were for offences such as attempt to murder and house theft. Shashank revealed that his main objective was to bribe the player for some money to protect his public image.
Our Take
With the actions being taken against Shashank Singh and his family, he thought that it would be best for everyone to know his side of the story. Now since fans know about the same, it remains to be seen what further actions will be taken against the cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar. However, Shashank didn't like the fact that he was being trolled and abused by people online over something, where they didn't even know his side of the story. Shashank was also happy that he was present with his family when this matter took place.
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