Shashank Singh Addresses Viral Cook Assault Claims

With the actions being taken against Shashank Singh and his family, he thought that it would be best for everyone to know his side of the story. Now since fans know about the same, it remains to be seen what further actions will be taken against the cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar. However, Shashank didn't like the fact that he was being trolled and abused by people online over something, where they didn't even know his side of the story. Shashank was also happy that he was present with his family when this matter took place.