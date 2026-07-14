AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Star as India Defeat England in ODI Opener

The match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, which is known to offer a balanced pitch with good pace and carry early in the innings. The new ball will be assisting the seamers early in the game, but it favours the batters when the shine wears off. Spinners will be able to find some grip in the middle overs, especially when the pitch slows down. A first innings score in the range of 290 to 310 will be considered as competitive. The weather forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and no significant threat of rain.