Twitter Reacts as Indian Pacers Rip Through Englands Batting Line-up
India has absolutely dominated against England in the first ODI. The team stood at the score of 61/0 a few moments after the power play ended. But the Indian pace attack pulled them down to 80/5 in no time, as they still continue to dominate.
The first ODI between India and England is underway at Edgbaston, where Harry Brook won the toss and decided to bat first. This decision turned out in the favour of the English team till the powerplay came to an end. The team stood at the score of 61/0, where Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett were absolutely dominating the Indian pacers.
But the match changed suddenly for England, as Gurnoor Brar bowled his third over. He went on to dismiss both openers in the same over, which eventually triggered a batting collapse. After he dismissed the opening batsmen, Jasprit Bumrah was called up in the very next over and he went on to take the wicket of Harry Brook.
Following this, Jos Buttler and Joe Root were having a good time on the crease. Buttler was playing his 200th ODI but he went on to lose his wicket after scoring just 5 runs. Will Jacks came to support Joe Root but he was also able to score 20 runs only.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to this collapse of the English team.
Game Over
Bowl them out under 160.— NextGEN_ (@NextGen_1825) July 14, 2026
GAME OVER FOR ENGLAND
A Twitter user has called out for a boost in confidence for Indian bowlers. Bowl the England team all out under 160 and win the game now.
India has Arrived
Pyare England k bacho 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/RhLvTxVxDH— Chaotic Memes (@Unknown_Memess) July 14, 2026
England were happy because they had won the T20I series without losing. But now the real Indian side is back with players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.
We Were Tired
It feels like a whole different team 😭♥️✋🧿— silly (@Somewhatded) July 14, 2026
Was tired of T20 finally we playing like we used to
Fans have claimed that they were tired watching the Indian team lose in the T20I format. But watching the 50 over format has given them some excitement in the game.