2027 ODI World Cup to Feature New Qualification and Super Sevens Format
The 2027 World Cup is likely to be reduced from 14 teams to 12 teams. To accommodate this structure, the ICC is set to feature a new scenario for the tournament. It includes various aspects such as Group stages and even Super Sevens.
The format of the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup reportedly has been unveiled, and it suggests a multi-stage World Cup to keep the tournament rolling till winners. It is reported that three lowest-ranked teams will play in a Super Series to decide who will advance to the main tournament, while the other two are scrapped.
The other 12 teams will then be split into 2 groups of 6, where each group is supposed to have a round robin format. The top three teams of each group and the fourth-best team from both groups will go through to the Super Sevens.
Seven teams will later battle it out in the Super Sevens, with the final 4 going to semi-finals. The tournament will be made up of two semi-finals and final to determine the world champions. The general format and match programming is reported, but not yet officially confirmed by the ICC.
Our Take
The new format of the ODI World Cup is reported, but it is still not confirmed. Fans are recommended to wait for an official announcement by the ICC, which will reveal whether the stated format for the tournament is true or not. However, the tournament being reduced to 12 teams will be a disadvantage for the associate nations. Only one out of the three lowest ranked teams will be able to make it to the main tournament.