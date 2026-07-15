AI Simulation | T20 Blast | Jonny Bairstow Leads Yorkshire Into T20 Blast Semi-Finals with Match-Winning Knock

The match between Yorkshire and Somerset will be played at Headingley, which is a lively surface with good pace and carry. Fast bowlers will be able to enjoy some movement with the new ball under the English conditions. As the match progresses, the batsmen will be able to play freely. Spinners will find some assistance in the middle overs, but the pitch favours aggressive play. A first innings score in the range of 175 to 185 will be competitive. The weather conditions predict cool temperatures with scattered clouds and no significant threat of rain.