Gambhir Throws Full Support Behind Rohit Sharma for ODI World Cup
Gautam Gambhir has shown his support for Rohit Sharma. He has backed the Indian veteran for the 2027 World Cup. Reports claim that Gambhir has allowed the Hitman to play in his natural form, and not to worry about his runs ahead of the big tournament.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir was quoted as having his full backing of the veteran opener, and former captain Rohit Sharma who has been given clear instructions to play free of outside noise. According to reports, Gambhir has encouraged Rohit to stick to his natural attacking style and avoid thinking about constant scrutiny or questions surrounding his future.
The management feels Rohit is functioning best when he has an open mind and is free from the pressure and gives himself some expression. The emphasis of the time is to help the former Indian skipper play in the here and now rather than long-term discussion. Gambhir is believed to have supported Rohit by creating the mental space and confidence for him to contribute to the team.
As India face England in their next ODI series, the think tank believes that this strategy would enable Rohit to showcase fearless cricket and keep his head in the game. The transfer is also a testament to the faith the team has placed on the seasoned forward in challenging moments.
Our Take
With Rohit Sharma receiving the backing of Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team is looking forward to strengthening the core players for the big tournament. A few days back Shubman Gill said that Virat Kohli is working as a leader for the ODI World Cup in South Africa, as he knows the conditions well. Now with Rohit Sharma receiving the support from the Indian Head Coach, the veterans seem to have booked their place already for the big tournament.