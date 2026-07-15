Twitter Reacts as Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli Share a Special Moment
Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli shared a moment together after the first ODI. Both of the legends were seen talking together, as the teams greeted each other after the match. The photo of their meet has gone viral all over the internet, with fans reacting to the same.
The first ODI between England and India has given various memorable moments. Watching MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma in the same frame after years was one worth remembering for the fans. However, there was another unexpected meet which we saw yesterday after the match came to an end.
After the match came to an end, the players from both teams met each other. And this was also the time when we saw Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli together. Both of them had a long chat together, which has gone viral all over the internet.
Fans are still speculating what they could have talked about in this meeting. McCullum, the Head Coach of England, also had some words to say about Virat Kohli earlier, as this would be his last series in England as a player for India.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli together.
Bromance
They both look like brothers. No wonder their bromance is something else.— Dhruv (@dhruvgoesoff) July 15, 2026
Virat Kohli and Brendon McCullum do look like brothers. This is the reason why they are still having that bromance off the field.
Still Bazball
Baz trying to convince Kohli that 5(6) is still Bazball 😭 pic.twitter.com/7eY7wlad48— What Is This?! (@ScrollStopX6) July 14, 2026
Brendon McCullum will be talking about the Bazball strategy. He will be convincing Kohli that 5 runs off 6 balls is still considered as Bazball.
Promotion Time
One 8 shoes promotion between Brendon McCullum and Virat Kohli— Aaditya (@QuickCrico) July 14, 2026
Ever since Virat Kohli has launched his One8 shoes, everyone whom he talks to seems like a promotion for the same.
Interesting Fact
DYK: This duo played for RCB in 2018.— Cricjockey (@cricjockey0) July 14, 2026
One interesting fact that many fans ignored is that this is an RCB reunion. Virat Kohli and Brendon McCullum played together for RCB back in 2018.