Axar Patel Likely to Take Over Jadejas Role in 2027 World Cup
Axar Patel is likely to come out as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the 2027 World Cup. Currently, the selectors are not looking at Jadeja in plans for the big tournament. Due to this reason, he has not been picked in India's ODI team over the last few series.
It has been a long time since the Indian fans watched Ravindra Jadeja in the ODI format. While the team has started its preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027, Ravindra Jadeja has not found his name in the line-up across the two series India has played. He didn't play the series against Afghanistan and also missed out against England.
However, the selectors have constantly gone with Axar Patel as a spin all-rounder for the Indian team. He made his ODI comeback to the Indian team in the series against England, and the first ODI turned out to be a good one for him. Axar went on to score a half-century and even took 4 wickets for the Indian team, to help them win the game.
Fans have still been concerned about the time when Jadeja will make his return to the ODI side. But reports claim that Jadeja is not in plans of the selectors for the ODI World Cup 2027. In his place, Axar Patel is likely to be a part of the Indian team.
Our Take
Ravindra Jadeja is surely the most experienced spin all-rounder for the Indian team right now. Even though he has retired from the shortest format of the game, he has made himself available for the ODIs and Test format. But Jadeja being restricted only to the longest format of the game will be some kind of a loss to the Indian team.