ICC Takes Strict Action Against Gurnoor Brar After 1st ODI
Gurnoor Brar has been handed one demerit point for his actions in the first ODI. Tempers flared between him and Ben Duckett, as Duckett smashed him for sixes in the first ODI. In an intense moment, Gurnoor threw the ball towards Duckett, which came as a breach of ICC conduct.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an official caution to India's pacer Gurnoor Brar for violating the ICC Code of Conduct's level 1 section in the opening ODI against England in Birmingham. In addition to the warning, the left-arm fast bowler has also been slapped with one demerit point, which will also go towards the individual's disciplinary record.
The incident took place in the first ODI, but under ICC Code of Conduct it was designated as a minor violation. Level 1 offences generally refer to actions that are below the level of expectation for an international cricketer and are likely to lead to an official warning, fine or loss of points.
According to ICC rules, the demerit point will stay on Brar's disciplinary record for the stipulated term. While the punishment does not affect his availability for the remainder of the series, any further breaches within the stipulated timeframe could lead to additional sanctions. The young pacer is expected to remain available for selection as India continues its ODI campaign against England.
Our Take
The actions taken by the ICC show that it acts against all kinds of breaches as soon as possible. Gurnoor Brar will have to take a look at his actions in the coming games, as he is being seen as a key asset to India's bowling line-up for the ODI World Cup. And right before the big tournament, he would not love being suspended for a few games due to his demerit points being collected up.