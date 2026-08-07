How Winning the Sri Lanka Test Series Can Boost India's WTC Chances
India will be going against Sri Lanka in a two match Test series from 15 August. With India standing fifth in the WTC standings, they still have a chance to reach the finals. However, their qualification chances will only depend on the series against Sri Lanka.
The World Test Championship is about to resume for the Indian team, as they go against Sri Lanka. After a brutal loss to South Africa in home Tests, India will now be going against Sri Lanka from 15 August in a two match Test series. As of now, India stands 5th in the standings with 48.15 winning percentage.
Winning the series against Sri Lanka will be the only way in which India will be able to keep its finals hopes alive. India will be able to win the series under two circumstances, either by 0-1 or 0-2. If India manages to win one game and draw the other, it would take the winning percentage at 51.51.
On the other hand, if India wins the two games against Sri Lanka and hand the hosts a clean sweep, they take away 24 points from the series. This is the best case scenario for the Indian team, as they will be able to reach 57.58 winning percentage, eventually increasing their chances to reach the finals.
Our Take
Shubman Gill and company are locked in a serious challenge if the Indian team wants to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship. As the transition period started late in the previous cycle, India missed out on the finals, despite being so close to being in the same. Right now, Shubman Gill will aim to win the series against Sri Lanka, and give some hope to the Indian fans to bring the WTC trophy.
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