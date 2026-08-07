Ravichandran Ashwin Speaks Out on Shivam Dube's Future at CSK
Shivam Dube didn't have a good time with Chennai Super Kings in the previous season. Reports even claimed that the team might be willing to let him go, if he has been demanded by another team for a trade. But Ashwin has strongly urged CSK to not do this move.
Shivam Dube has also been a centre of attention in the IPL trade window. A few weeks back, reports claimed that Mumbai Indians demanded Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre in exchange for Hardik Pandya. While CSK decided to not involve Ayush Mhatre in this trade, the reports claim they agreed for Dube.
However, there has been no confirmation in this case till now. Shivam Dube did have a tough time for Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded IPL season. His performances were affected by the injuries and even the dropped catches, which questioned his position in the team.
Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Dube, and urged CSK to not give him over to another team. He said, "Certain players always get undervalued in CSK during the season. Shivam Dube has had some very ordinary drops in the field. But I am warning CSK that Dube will be a beast if you let go of him. If Dube goes out of CSK, he will become a monster elsewhere. Dube is a rare commodity in India, as a left-handed batter with long levers who can strike a long ball.”
Our Take
Shivam Dube has been a key player for Chennai Super Kings. Letting him go after a bad season will be a bad decision by the Super Kings, as they have not been able to do much well in the recent editions. It remains to be seen whether the team management will trade Shivam Dube or not.
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