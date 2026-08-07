Ravichandran Ashwin Speaks Out on Shivam Dube's Future at CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Dube, and urged CSK to not give him over to another team. He said, "Certain players always get undervalued in CSK during the season. Shivam Dube has had some very ordinary drops in the field. But I am warning CSK that Dube will be a beast if you let go of him. If Dube goes out of CSK, he will become a monster elsewhere. Dube is a rare commodity in India, as a left-handed batter with long levers who can strike a long ball.”