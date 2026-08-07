The Real Reason Three IPL Teams Are Targeting Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is being targeted by three teams in the IPL trade window. Earlier it was just Chennai Super Kings. But now Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have also joined the battle. What could probably be the reason why three teams want to sign the star all-rounder?
The IPL trade window has been active over the last few months, and there has been only one name which fans have heard the most. It is the captain of Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya. While no team has spoken about the trade deal or the discussions about the same, it has been a heated topic all over the internet.
Earlier it was just Chennai Super Kings who wanted to sign Hardik Pandya. But now two more teams have joined the fray, which makes the trade deal even more challenging. These two teams are Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who are also in search of a new captain ahead of the IPL 2027 season.
There could be one main reason for the same, which are his skills as a captain and player. The first season Hardik played with MI was in 2015, and the team ended up winning a title in the same. He played his first season with Gujarat Titans in 2022, and the team even made it to the finals to be crowned as the champions.
Our Take
Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders will be having a heated battle for Hardik Pandya. And the one who provides the best deal to Mumbai Indians will be able to get the star all-rounder in their line-up ahead of the upcoming season. Moreover, fans will be eager to see whether Hardik Pandya will be able to complete hat-trick of titles for the first seasons he plays with a new team.
0
0
0
0
0
0