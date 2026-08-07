Twitter Goes Crazy Over Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma's Bromance
Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma showed their bromance in a recent post. Both of them were clicked together in a tub, as they even did a pose for the same. Following this, fans have flooded the social media with their reactions in their bromance.
The Indian team may have seen a new bromance off the field. Earlier it has been Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, and many more. But now Ishan Kishan seems to have changed his bromance partner from Shubman Gill to Tilak Varma.
Recently, a photo was posted by Tilak Varma, where he was with Ishan Kishan. What made the photo more engaging for the fans was the fact that both of them were together in a tub. He also captioned the photo by saying that they are chilling harder than anyone else.
Ever since this photo was posted, it has grabbed a lot of reactions from the fans. Here's how Twitter users have reacted to the same:
Script Revealed
Probably it must be for some ad shoot which will unwrap in coming days— Nalin Kumar Awasthi (@cricnalin) August 7, 2026
A Twitter user has called it an ad shoot, as he expects it to be unwrapped in the next few days.
Comedy Squad
Looks like the MI squad just hired a comedy duo, because those two keep turning every match into a laugh track. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/wbk3wHsVd8— zoey444 (@aynah_kwel) August 7, 2026
Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma have also played together for Mumbai Indians. Looking at them now has made us feel like Mumbai Indians were busy making a comedy squad.
Captain's Angry
August 7, 2026
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have one of the best brocode in the current team. But he won't be happy watching his brother let Tilak Varma take his place.
Gambhir Script?
August 7, 2026
After watching this post, Gautam Gambhir will be a lot happier than Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma. We all know the funny posts which are being done by the Indian Head Coach lately.
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