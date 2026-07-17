AI Simulation | ZIM vs BAN | Sikandar Raza Inspires Zimbabwe to T20I Series Win Over Bangladesh
Sikandar Raza powered Zimbabwe to secure a series win over Bangladesh, by winning the second T20I. He scored 56 runs and took 2 wickets, while Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani bowled well to ensure that Zimbabwe secured a series win.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Queens Sports Club, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with consistent bounce and some assistance to the seamers with the new ball. Batters who will be spending some time on the crease will be rewarded for the same later, as spinners are likely to find some grip in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 160 to 170 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts clear skies, cool evening temperatures, and no significant threat of rain.
Toss
Zimbabwe wins the toss against Bangladesh and decides to bat first. Sikandar Raza aims to post a strong total and put scoreboard pressure on Bangladesh.
Lineups
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanshe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy (C), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
Match Report
Zimbabwe gave a brilliant all-round performance against Bangladesh to secure a 14-run victory and seal the series. After batting first in this game, openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanshe Marumani gave a strong start to the team, pushing them to 49/1 at the end of the powerplay. Even though Marumani lost his wicket early to Taskin Ahmed, Bennett attacked with intent while Sikandar Raza joined to steady the innings.
Raza played a brilliant role, as he anchored the innings by rotating strike and punishing the loose deliveries. Bangladesh slowed down the scoring rate with Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan, but Raza had a 58-run stand with Ryan Burl, which gave Zimbabwe the upper hand. Burl went on to shift gears in the death overs, as he went on to score 34 runs off 18 balls, which helped Zimbabwe to finish at 168/6 in 20 overs.
Bangladesh were never able to gain momentum in the chase despite Tanzid Hasan giving a strong start. Richard Ngarava troubled them with the new ball by removing both openers, as Blessing Muzarabani bowled well in the middle overs. Towhid Hridoy was able to fight back as a captain, as he went on to score 51 runs off 39 balls, as he shared a stand with Nurul Hasan to keep Bangladesh in the game.
The turning point arrived in the 17th over, when Sikandar Raza dismissed Towhid Hridoy with a sharp off break delivery. Bangladesh needed 31 runs off the last 3 overs, when Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets in his returning spell, and Brad Evans went on to close the game with ease. Bangladesh finished by scoring 154/8 in 20 overs, as Zimbabwe won the series by 2-0.
Player of the Match
Sikandar Raza won the Player of the Match award for his all-round performances. He went on to score 56 runs off 41 balls and even took 2 wickets with the ball, helping Zimbabwe in all aspects.