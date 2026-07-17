AI Simulation | ZIM vs BAN | Sikandar Raza Inspires Zimbabwe to T20I Series Win Over Bangladesh

The match will be played at Queens Sports Club, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with consistent bounce and some assistance to the seamers with the new ball. Batters who will be spending some time on the crease will be rewarded for the same later, as spinners are likely to find some grip in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 160 to 170 will be considered as competitive at this venue. The weather forecast predicts clear skies, cool evening temperatures, and no significant threat of rain.