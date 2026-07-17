Andy Flower Rules Himself Out of England Head Coach Role
Andy Flower has ruled himself out of race to be the Head Coach of England in Test format. He has been in contention to be a part of the team's coaching staff, since Brendon McCullum left the post. However, Flower has pulled himself out of this race due to some unknown reasons.
A big update is coming for the England cricket team, as the board is looking for a new coach in the longest format of the game. Brendon McCullum left his spot as a Head Coach of England in the Test format since his tenure also came to an end. Following this, the ECB has been looking for new options actively.
Andy Flower was one of the key contenders, who was constantly being eyed by the ECB to take up the role. He has been one of the key targets due to his performances as a Head Coach in the Indian Premier League. Flower has been among the few coaches in the IPL who have helped their team to win the IPL in consecutive seasons.
He has been working with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. And his work has proven to be the biggest turnaround in the history of the IPL. But now he has ruled himself out of the race to be the Head Coach of England in the Test format, preferring to stay with the RCB.
Our Take
RCB fans will be having a good time after hearing these reports, but the ECB fans will be disheartened. Andy Flower has done a great job in the shortest format of the game, as he helped a team with no titles to win the IPL in consecutive seasons. Right now, the ECB will be looking at the other options, who could help them rise in Test again.