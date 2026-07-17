Rohit Sharma Gets Massive Backing from Indias Batting Coach
Rohit Sharma has been backed by the Indian batting coach after the second ODI. Reports have spread all over the internet that Rohit will be playing his last ODI at Lord's. But at the same time, Sitanshu Kotak has talked about his form and said that he is not struggling.
Rohit Sharma might be playing his final ODI at Lord's, which might eventually mark an end to his brilliant career. Fans are not happy with this decision, as reports for the same have gone viral all over the internet. Rohit didn't have a good time in the 50 over format lately, and even missed out on a good score in the second ODI.
He was seen struggling to score runs or smash boundaries like he used to do. Following the reports of him playing his last game at the home of cricket, India's batting coach indirectly talked about the same. He didn't hint at Rohit Sharma taking a retirement from the game after the England series, but he hinted at some other things.
Sitanshu Kotak said, “You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord’s so, I wouldn’t use the word 'struggling'. And maybe the shots he normally plays on the up because of the double bounce, he probably felt they were not comfortable".
Our Take
Sitanshu Kotak has talked about the fact why Rohit Sharma has not been able to score runs at his own pace in the England series. India is playing at the English conditions after a long time, which has made him kind of unfamiliar to the same. But when he will be stepping in to play at Lord's, he will be ready to show the world why he is being called as the Hitman in the game.