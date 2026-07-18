BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Speculation

Reacting to this, BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia said, “There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's. Rohit is a regular member of the ODI team and will continue to play as long as he is in the scheme of things. Lord's ODI won't be his last match.”