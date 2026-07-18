BCCI Secretary Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma Retirement Speculation
Reports claimed that Rohit Sharma would be playing his final ODI match at Lord's. Selectors were not looking at the Hitman as an option to play in the World Cup. But the BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed all the rumours around the retirement of Rohit Sharma.
Ever since Rohit Sharma got dismissed for another low score in the England series, the social media was filled with his retirement rumours. Reports claimed that he would be playing his final ODI for the Indian team at Lord's, after which he will choose to step down from the game.
For the last few hours, the internet was filled with all such rumours, that the selectors are not seeing Rohit Sharma in contention for the World Cup. They are willing to give a chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has shown better form. But in a recent development, all the reports claiming that Rohit Sharma will retire after Lord's ODI have been dismissed.
Reacting to this, BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia said, “There are a lot of speculations going on in the media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's. Rohit is a regular member of the ODI team and will continue to play as long as he is in the scheme of things. Lord's ODI won't be his last match.”
Our Take
Devajit Saikia has confirmed that all the reports of Rohit Sharma being retired from the game after the third ODI are false. The same hint was somewhat given by the Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who said that Rohit Sharma will be playing much classier than ever before in the final ODI at Lord's.