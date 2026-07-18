Former India U-19 Player Lands in Trouble, Arrested in Sri Lanka
Former India Under-19 player is now finding himself behind the bars in Sri Lanka. Manjot Kalra, who played for India in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, has been arrested in Sri Lanka. Allegations have come against him for match fixing, as his downfall continues.
The 2018 Under-19 World Cup gave the Indian team star players such as Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh. While two stars are representing India at the senior level, one player of the same team has now been arrested in Sri Lanka. And it is none other than Manjot Kalra.
It should be noted that his arrest comes at the time of the Lanka Premier League. Manjot Kalra is the co-owner of Jaffna Kings in the tournament, and he has been detained by the police for his involvement in match fixing. Local reports have filled the internet, as it is being claimed that the arrest happened after the complaints of a few players.
Players such as Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, and Dunith Wellalage, made a complaint for the same, and these are a part of Jaffna Kings. Manjot Kalra will be a part of the judicial custody till 31 July, and along with him, another Indian national has been arrested, who is Yuvraj Pushpa.
Our Take
The career of Manjot Kalra has been filled with such controversies. He played a match winning knock for India against Australia in the Under-19 World Cup. But now he is behind the bars, while his teammates such as Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh are still present at the biggest stage. It should also be noted that Kalra announced his retirement from the game long time back, which came soon after he was caught in an age fraud.