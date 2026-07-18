Former India U-19 Player Lands in Trouble, Arrested in Sri Lanka

The career of Manjot Kalra has been filled with such controversies. He played a match winning knock for India against Australia in the Under-19 World Cup. But now he is behind the bars, while his teammates such as Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh are still present at the biggest stage. It should also be noted that Kalra announced his retirement from the game long time back, which came soon after he was caught in an age fraud.