Gautam Gambhir and Coaching Staff to Divide Duties After New Zealand ODI
The Indian team will be having a divide in the coaching staff after the third ODI. Gautam Gambhir and Sairaj Bahutule will stay with the ODI side. On the other hand, Sitanshu Kotak and Morne Morkel will be joining the Test team for preparations.
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After the third ODI against New Zealand, India will be going through some major changes. The gap between the last two ODIs and the first Test match is not much, and considering the importance of the Test series, the squad was already changed for the last two games.
At the same time, it has been reported that the team will be going through a change in the coaching staff. Morne Morkel and Sitanshu Kotak will be joining the Test team in Wellington for the preparations. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir and Sairaj Bahutule will stay with the ODI side for the remaining two games.
The camp for the Test series will assemble on 11 November, a day after the third ODI. Along with that, players such as Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi, and Gurnoor Brar will stay with the side after the ODI series comes to an end.
Our Take
The splitting of the coaching staff shows that the Indian team is ready for the major challenges which lie ahead. India is preparing for the 2027 World Cup and at the same time also trying to keep itself alive for the 2027 WTC final. It will be a huge challenge for Shubman Gill, as he aims to allow the Indian team get its first win in Tests in New Zealand soil after a long time.