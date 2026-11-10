Delhi Capitals not letting go of players such as Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma is a major plus point for the team. As they hunt for their first title, experienced players such as Axar Patel and finishers such as Ashutosh Sharma surely play a crucial role in every game. At the same time, it is not a good news for the CSK fans, who were in hopes that they would get Axar Patel for the upcoming season.