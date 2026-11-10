DC Shut Down Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma Trade Rumours
Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma were reported to be a part of the IPL trade window. While Axar was expected to be a part of CSK, Ashutosh Sharma was also being discussed with GT. However, the franchise has denied the trade deals of any of these two players.
Another day, another twist in the IPL trade window. And this time, the team which remains in the headlines is Delhi Capitals, whose co-owner has talked about the rumoured trade deals which were expected to take place. These deals were surrounding the DC stars Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma.
Axar Patel was rumoured to be in talks with Chennai Super Kings. Reports suggested that he would have been traded to CSK in place of Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans were also in talks with Delhi to get Ashutosh Sharma to their line-up.
However, Parth Jindal, the co-owner of the team, decided to clear the air surrounding the same. He has confirmed that Axar Patel won't be going anywhere, as he stays with Delhi Capitals even for the upcoming season. Along with that, Ashutosh Sharma is also reported to stay with the team for the next season.
Our Take
Delhi Capitals not letting go of players such as Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma is a major plus point for the team. As they hunt for their first title, experienced players such as Axar Patel and finishers such as Ashutosh Sharma surely play a crucial role in every game. At the same time, it is not a good news for the CSK fans, who were in hopes that they would get Axar Patel for the upcoming season.