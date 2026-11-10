Twitter Reacts as Rain Washes Out the 3rd ODI Between India and New Zealand
The third ODI between India and New Zealand has been washed out completely. Even after winning the toss, the Indian team was unable to showcase its skills due to the rain. This has sparked major reactions from the fans, who wanted to see RoKo dominate for the team.
Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for the ODI series between New Zealand and India. After a long time they got to witness a five match ODI series, but it seems that this series has been dominated by India and rain. This even happened in the third ODI, which could have helped India to win the series.
With the third match being played at Hamilton, the toss was already delayed due to rain. Later, Shubman Gill went on to win the toss yet again as he decided to bowl first. But as soon as we all thought that the game would take place, the rain returned and didn't go away.
Eventually, the match got abandoned with a toss, sparking reactions from the fans on Twitter:
Just Imagine
Imagine if NZ won the toss and the match getting called off 😭💀— sam (@I_know_ball7) November 10, 2026
Fans are angry due to the fact that the match got abandoned. But they would have been angrier if it would have been abandoned after New Zealand had won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Sahi hai Yaar
Ye cricketers ka sahi hai bhai, match khelne ke naam pe ghar ki diwali ki safaai se bhi bach gaye aur baarish ke naam pe match khelne ki mehnat se bhi 🥳🥳— Tiilooo 2.0 (@KasamCinemaaki) November 10, 2026
Indian cricketers are surely having a good time. They skipped the Diwali ki Safai due to the games and the games got abandoned due to rain.
Clear Now
Weather forecast is clear for 4th and 5th Odi where Gill is not playing 😭— Supernova Gill🐐💫 (@SupernovaGill77) November 10, 2026
The weather forecast remains clear for the remaining two ODIs. But in those games, Shubman Gill won't be playing for the Indian team.
Feel for Him
All that excitement of waking up at 6 AM ,only to witness a rain washout 😒😑 pic.twitter.com/hBP352ZBog— Aditya Harsh (@AdityaH20611045) November 10, 2026
Fans have been waking up consistently at 6 AM to watch the ODI matches. And having them abandoned due to rain feels the worst.