Can Kohli or Bumrah Create History During India’s New Zealand Tour?
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have a chance to script history in the India tour of New Zealand. No Indian player has managed to win a POTS award in all SENA nations. But Kohli and Bumrah will be having a chance to complete the same if they win in New Zealand.
The India tour of New Zealand is about to commence in a few days. And this tour could be historic for Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah, or even both of them. It should be noted that no Indian player has ever managed to win a POTS award in all SENA nations.
But when it comes to Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, they have managed to win this award in South Africa, England, and Australia. The only point which they will have to check is New Zealand, as both players prepare to give their best in the upcoming tour.
Virat Kohli is a part of the Indian team in the ODI format, as he aims to deliver his best in what could be his final tour of New Zealand. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah has been the walking cheat code for the Indian team in Tests, as he aims to deliver his absolute best to achieve this record.
Our Take
Both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been the legends for the Indian team, when it comes to dominating the game. But they are yet to give their best in New Zealand, for which they are getting a chance in the upcoming India tour of New Zealand. It remains to be seen which one of these two players will be able to complete the record by winning a POTS award in the upcoming tour.