Rajat Patidar Extends His Purple Patch Into Red-Ball Cricket
Rajat Patidar came back to Ranji Trophy, after some brilliant performances for India A against Australia A. In his first match for Madhya Pradesh, he went on to smash a century for the team in just 114 balls. With this, he has given a knock on the selectors doors once again.
If there is any player who is constantly knocking on the selectors’ doors with his performances across different formats of the game, it is Rajat Patidar. He has already made his mark in the Indian Premier League, leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to two consecutive title wins.
Recently he was also a part of the India A team in the ODI series against Australia A. When the conditions were challenging, he was able to smash two consecutive half-centuries for the team. And now, he decided to continue the same form in the longest format of the game.
He returned to play for Madhya Pradesh in the second round of the Ranji Trophy. And to make his return in this format count, he decided to score a century in just 114 balls. As the day ended, he remained not out at the score of 107 runs off 118 balls with 13 fours.
Our Take
Rajat Patidar is showing his skills to the selectors across all formats of the game. Not only has he been dominating the game with his bat, he has also done well for the team as a captain. As he now continues to score runs across all formats, the selectors will also be keeping a close eye on him.