Shane Watson Makes Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Batting Versatility
Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, has talked about the speciality of Shreyas Iyer. Regardless of the match situation, he is able to score runs for the team. Whether it is against the quicks or in the middle overs, Iyer has managed to impress the Australian legend.
Shane Watson has made it to the headlines with a recent statement that he made on Shreyas Iyer. In an interview, he had to talk about the abilities he wanted to take from different batsmen in the game. When it came to Shreyas Iyer, he talked about his capability to play over covers and mid-off region.
He said, "Shreyas Iyer is a very special player. Against quicks, He hits the ball well and especially against spin, his ability to very easily hit boundaries and hit sixes of spin is something you don't see that often. He scores so easily in middle overs with low risks and In captaincy, he's so calm & composed.”
Whether it is the T20I format or ODIs, Iyer has been able to do well for the team across all stages. Now that he is leading the side in the shortest format, he is also looking for rhythm with the bat, as India now aims to do well in its tour of New Zealand.
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer, as a batsman, holds various capabilities for the team. Whether it is IPL or international, he knows how important it has been for him to perform well for the team. Even in the World Cup 2023, fans saw how he was able to dominate for the Indian team in the second half of the tournament, including a magnificent century against New Zealand in the semi-final stages.